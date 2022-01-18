YORKSHIRE — Pioneer (9-2), the No. 3 ranked wrestling team in the Big 30 by the Olean Times Herald, won seven of the ten contested weight classes and two by forfeit to roll to victory over No. 4 Portville (12-2), 47-18 Tuesday.
Daniel Kirsch (126) pinned Sam Zeigler early on to set the tone for Pioneer, who would go one to win four matches via pins.
“Dan pinned his man early and it gave us some real momentum to get going,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards.
Xander Kirsch (132) won a 9-1 decision over Mario Pascucci, Brady Heckathorn (152) pinned Kaedon Holcomb in 2:38, Donald Bennett (172) picked up a 14-3 decision over Camden Morrison, Logan Ellis (189) pinned Nick Manroe in 2:33, Brad Smith (215) earned a 3-2 decision against Hayden Emley and Luke Matheis (285) pinned Henry Chamberlain in 1:32.
“We are confident because we are one of the highest ranked teams in the state,” Edwards said. “Tonight just gave us more confidence that when we get it going we can be really good.”
Portville picked up two wins in contested weight classes and two by forfeit.
Drew Langdon (138) won a 9-4 decision over Aeddon Landphair and Luke Haberly (145) defeated Dominic Urbino in a 3-1 decision.
SATURDAY WRESTLINGPortville wins 3 of 4 at Franklinville DualsFRANKLINVILLE — Portville won three of its four duals to lead Big 30 teams in the Franklinville Duals tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Olean 45-12, Springville 42-23 and Salamanca 51-6. Their lone setback came at the hands of Alexander, 42-30 (see full team scoring, page B-4). Kaedon Holcomb led Portville, going 4-0 with four pinfalls at 152.
“Overall we wrestled well for having been off for a week and still missing eight wrestlers,” coach Matt Milne said. “We had several young kids step up and fill spots with wrestlers out.”
Salamanca went 1-3, with its lone victory over Olean, 36-30, for its first win of the season, and losses to Springville, Portville and East Aurora/Holland. Malaki Harrison (138) went 3-1 for the Warriors.
Franklinville also went 1-3, defeating Olean and losing to Fredonia, East Aurora and Alexander.
BOYS SWIMMINGOlean 107, Dunkirk 74OLEAN — Olean won in six events and claimed seven second places to claim a narrow victory.
Sean Howard (200 free), Gavin Weseman (200 IM), Nick Hillman (diving), David Ruszkowski (500 free) and Zachary Clayson (100 back) each won individual events for the Huskies.
Adam Fred (50 free, 100 butterfly) won two individual events and swam legs on two winning relays (200 medley, 400 free) to propel Dunkirk.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLCuba-Rushford 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0CUBA — Allen Fuller started the game with seven straight aces and finished with eight for the match to go with 17 assists and lead Cuba-Rushford (10-0) to a victory in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15.
Nate Cole hammered home four kills, converted three blocks and had three aces and Maddox Keller had seven kills, one assist and an ace.
“We did a good job of securing the lead early with some good serving and just played well all-around,” Cuba-Rushford coach Nick Perillo.
Sean Mahar has three kills and one ace to guide Genesee Valley/Belfast (1-8).
BOYS SWIMMING
AT OLEAN
Olean 107 Dunkirk 74
200 medley relay: Dunkirk (Dunn, Krenzer, Fred, Zentz) 1:54.35 200 freestyle: Howard (O) 2:15.45 200 IM: Weseman (O) 2:28.20 50 freestyle: Fred (D) 23.95 Diving: Hillman (O) 153.2 100 butterfly: Fred (D) 59.07 100 freestyle: Dunn (D) 55.32 500 freestyle: Ruszkowski (O) 6:05.75 200 freestyle relay: Olean (Weseman, Breton, Hillman, Slavinski) 1:45.47 100 backstroke: Clayson (O) 1:10.98 100 breaststroke: Zentz (D) 1:15.58 400 freestyle relay: Dunkirk (Fred, Krenzer, Dunn, Zentz) 3:50.53
AT PIONEER
Pioneer 47, Portville 18
102: Muhyee (PO) , 110: Opferbeck (PI) forfeit, 118: Lacy (PI) forfeit, 126: D. Kirsch (PI) 1:25 S. Zeigler, 132: X. Kirsch (PI) 9-1 Pascucci, 138: Langdon (PO) 9-4 Landphair, 145: Haberly (PO) 3-1 Urbino, 152: Heckathorn (PI) 2:38 Holcomb, 160: Mascho (PO) forfeit, 172: Bennett (PI) 14-3 Morrison, 189: Ellis (PI) 2:33 Manroe, 215: Smith (PI) 3-2 Emley, 285: Matheis (PI) 1:32 Chamberlin.