Coming off a clash with the top-ranked small school in Western New York, the challenge remains a high one for the Pioneer football team.
The Panthers (3-2) lost a Section 6 Class B1 game last week 27-6 to Iroquois, the No. 1 team in The Buffalo News’ small school poll. This week, coach Jim Duprey’s team welcomes South Park to Yorkshire for a non-league game. The Sparks (4-1), from the Class A3 division, rank eighth in the BN’s large school poll.
Of course, most teams face an uphill battle against a highly ranked team like Iroquois, but Duprey felt Pioneer could have done more to give itself a chance.
“We had an awful lot of chances to score in the first half, and in the second half and I was really proud of the way the kids really fought in there and kept with it,” Duprey said of the loss to Iroquois. “But it was just one of those games. Our kids fought hard and Iroquois came out on the winning side. I would love to be able to see them again sometime down the road, but if we don’t right the ship then that doesn’t matter. We need to start to get back on the winning path. We’re playing a hard schedule here, but you’ve got to win tough games.”
To ‘right the ship,’ Duprey wants to see his team improve two areas that are telltale signs of a winning team: finishing drives and avoiding turnovers.
“We’re not cashing in our red zone opportunities at all in the last two games and we’re not winning the turnover battle,” Duprey said. “That’s really the difference between the first three games when we started 3-0 and what’s happened in the last two games. That is a direct correlation.”
Kyle Stover leads the Panthers in both rushing (367 yards, four touchdowns) and receiving (158 yards, four touchdowns) over their first five games.
Asked what stood out on film about South Park, Duprey didn’t have to think long: it was speed, and a lot of it.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better group of receivers in my 30 years of coaching,” Duprey said. “They bring multiple challenges to you because the quarterback is so good and their receivers are so good and their defense is so aggressive. There’s a lot of challenges there to be had against this team. They are one of the best teams that you could see in Western New York. We get the No. 1 small school team last week and now we get a large school team that I would not be surprised to see at the stadium at all.”
The Sparks’ quarterback, Noah Williughby, already has 1,452 yards with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions through five games, and three receivers (Nani Rivera, Giovani Pagan, A.J. Watts) with at least 20 receptions, 360 yards and multiple touchdowns so far.
Duprey understands what a tall task that is to prepare for.
“What do you do? It’s impossible to replicate it in practice,” he said. “So it’s very difficult to do anything, and prepping is tough against a team like this, really hard. We’ll have to keep everything in front of us, we’ll have to make them earn it, can’t let them hit anything long and we have to put pressure on the quarterback.”
— After a disheartening Week 4 loss, the Olean football team showed what it’s capable of when it plays well in Week 5. The Huskies knocked off Cheektowaga 28-20 just six days after a 34-0 loss to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove. It was the Warriors’ first loss in Section 6 Class B2 play. As a result, Olean received votes for the BN small school poll for the first time since it started 2-0.
The Huskies (3-2) will go for two in a row tonight, playing host to Lake Shore (1-4) in a Bradner Stadium non-league game. Once again, the Olean home game will be livestreamed on SBU TV Sports’ Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SBUTVSPORTS).
— Bolivar-Richburg plays one of the biggest games of its season, as the last two undefeated teams in Section 5’s 8-Man league meet each other. B-R visits Canisteo-Greenwood for a Friday night kickoff between 5-0 teams. C-G is the No. 1 eight-man team in the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings, followed by B-R at No 2. B-R and C-G last played in the spring 2021 season in 11-man football, a 28-7 loss for the Wolverines. It figures to be the biggest test to date for B-R, which has won four games by multiple touchdowns and the other by forfeit.