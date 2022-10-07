Coming off a clash with the top-ranked small school in Western New York, the challenge remains a high one for the Pioneer football team.

The Panthers (3-2) lost a Section 6 Class B1 game last week 27-6 to Iroquois, the No. 1 team in The Buffalo News’ small school poll. This week, coach Jim Duprey’s team welcomes South Park to Yorkshire for a non-league game. The Sparks (4-1), from the Class A3 division, rank eighth in the BN’s large school poll.

