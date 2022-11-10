ORCHARD PARK — No one has come all that close to beating Iroquois, the No. 1 team in the Western New York small school football poll, this year.
But if any team deserved another crack at slowing down the Chiefs, it may have been Pioneer. Back in Week 5, Iroquois gave Pioneer a 27-6 loss, the Panthers’ only Class B1 league defeat. It was Iroquois’ second-closest game to date, behind only a 17-point non-league win over Southwestern in Week 1.
Finishing second in the B1 league, Pioneer earned a rematch with Iroquois by winning two playoff games, including a semifinal at then-undefeated Maryvale last week, 31-14.
Friday night at Highmark Stadium will give the Panthers another chance to play the underdog; Pioneer (8-2) and Iroquois (10-0) kick off the Section 6 Class B championship game at 5 p.m.
“We learned they’re really good, and if we make mistakes, we will lose,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said of the Week 5 loss to Iroquois, which also ranks No. 2 in the state in Class B. “I guess you can say that about any game, any time, but they are a very good, powerful team on offense and defense and it will be a great challenge for us.”
Duprey said his team “just kind of endured” this season to reach its first Section 6 championship appearance since 2018, when the Panthers were led by Big 30 Player of the Year Mike Rigerman. The Week 5 loss was Pioneer’s first game without quarterback Gavin Schwab, but he made his return from injury in the playoffs.
“We had some key injuries, our quarterback broke his arm in Week 4 and we had to kind of settle back a little bit,” Duprey said. “And he’s come back, and then it takes time to readjust again. But the defense has been the one consistent all year long, and the special teams have really come along.
“Our kicker and punter, Devin Matuszak, has just been … I really would attribute him to being big reasons we won several of the games, including Maryvale: kicking a school-record 41-yarder and punting, he pinned them inside the 4 and then we got (an) interception for touchdown. So special teams/defense have carried us, and offensively we have to be a little more diverse in this game against a high-scoring Iroquois team but we’re going to do the best that we can.”
Pioneer had strong enough numbers this year to only use a small handful as two-way performers, a big benefit to the Panthers’ health.
“It is a huge benefit,” Duprey said. “There have been so many times so many years where you have eight, nine kids going both ways, and if you lose one, then it’s just a scramble throughout everything. It’s just really hard.”
One such two-way star is running back/defensive back Kyle Stover, who has eight rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns (990 total yards from scrimmage) and two passing touchdowns. He’s also made two pick-six touchdown returns. Dalton Giboo also had a strong rushing season with 660 yards and eight touchdowns.
“They’re very consistent in their approach,” Duprey said of Stover and Bekiel. “Instead of having one person that you focus on, we like to think we have multiple people that you have to deal with. So that’s important.”
Iroquois’ Trevor Barry ranks first in Section 6 in rushing yards with 1,902 (55 ahead of Randolph’s Xander Hind) and touchdowns with 39 (12 ahead of Medina’s Noah Skinner). Quarterback Justus Kleitz leads a dynamic aerial attack with 2,068 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions on 137-of-179 (76.5%) passing.
“It’s just a two-headed monster because we contained the quarterback a little bit in our first game but the Barry kid ran for 250 (yards),” Duprey said. “So you’re really damned if you do, damned if you don’t. It’s just tough. We’ve got to really get in after the turnovers, that will be the key.”