Pioneer

Pictured are five members of the Pioneer football team who visited Highmark Stadium on Tuesday for Section 6 championship media day. The Panthers (8-2) play undefeated Iroquois (10-0) on Friday in the Class B championship at 5 p.m. From left: Kyle Stover, Maverick Cass, Walker Bekiel, Lars Craft, Mateo Rodriguez.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

ORCHARD PARK — No one has come all that close to beating Iroquois, the No. 1 team in the Western New York small school football poll, this year.

But if any team deserved another crack at slowing down the Chiefs, it may have been Pioneer. Back in Week 5, Iroquois gave Pioneer a 27-6 loss, the Panthers’ only Class B1 league defeat. It was Iroquois’ second-closest game to date, behind only a 17-point non-league win over Southwestern in Week 1.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social