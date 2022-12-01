PORTVILLE — Abby Mason made three 3-pointers to score a game-high nine points to lead Pioneer to a season-opening girls basketball win on Thursday.
Tied with Ellicottville 26-26 after three quarters, Pioneer took a low-scoring fourth by a 5-3 margin to secure the first-round Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament win.
Pioneer will play the winner of tonight’s Portville vs. Cuba-Rushford matchup on Saturday in the championship, while Ellicottville will play the loser in a consolation final.
For Ellicottville (0-2), Ryah Quinn had team-highs with 12 rebounds and four blocks. Natalee Leiper had six rebounds, Allison Rowland had five rebounds and Dalayla Alexander marked eight points and six steals.
New Life Christian 37, Northstar Christian 24
ROCHESTER — Marceline Hutter scored 16 points with five steals to pace New Life Christian (1-0) to a season-opening victory.
Brightleen Ngunyi added nine points and eight rebounds for New Life.
Alayne Garwood led Northstar Christian with 10 points.
Scio/Friendship 47, Bolivar-Richburg 39
BOLIVAR — Trailing 23-21 at halftime, Scio/Friendship (1-0) took the lead with a 14-4 third quarter.
Nevaeh Ross led S/F with 19 points while Kadence Donohue added 18 points on three 3-pointers.
For Bolivar-Richburg (0-1), Malayna Ayers scored 15 points.
Gowanda 39, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 19
CATTARAUGUS — Gaö:Wisa:S Stevens led Gowanda with 15 points.
Aurora Stevens and Lily Scanlan added 10 points each for the Panthers (1-0).
Onalee Osgood led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-1) with nine points.
SALAMANCA — Salamanca won its first game under coach Joe Hinman as Karina Crouse led the way with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Lezly McComber added 14 points and Bella Wolfe had 12 points for the Warriors.
Salamanca (1-0) will play in its own Tip Off Tournament championship on Saturday against the winner of tonight’s game between Chautauqua Lake and Park School.
For Dunkirk, Molly Dicara had a game-high 23 points and Anadallane Rodriguez had 17 points.
AT BOLIVAR
Scio/Friendship (47)
Bolzan 0 0-2 0, Donohue 5 5-6 18, M. Ross 3 1-2 8, N. Ross 8 2-4 19, Grover 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 8-16 47.
Bolivar-Richburg (39)
Baldwin 4 1-1 9, Sisson 3 0-0 7, Giardini 1 1-2 3, Whiting 2 1-2 5, Ayers 7 0-2 15. Totals: 17 3-7 39.
S/F;12;21;35;47
B-R;8;23;27;39
Three-point goals: S/F 5 (Donohue 3, M. Ross, N. Ross); B-R 2 (Sisson, Ayers). Total fouls: S/F 8, B-R 14. Fouled out: Giardini (BR).
AT CATTARAUGUS
Gowanda (39)
Stevens 7 0-0 15, Stevens 4 0-0 10, Luther 1 0-1 2, Rivera 0 0-2 0, L. Scanlan 4 2-2 10, Krebs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-5 39.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (19)
West 0 3-4 3, Benzel 1 1-4 3, Gassman 2 0-0 4, Osgood 3 3-4 9, Spink 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-12 19.
Gowanda;11;19;32;39
CLV;6;10;13;19
Three-point goals: Gowanda 3 (A. Stevens 2, G. Stevens); CLV 0. Total fouls: Gowanda 17, CLV 5. Fouled out: L. Scanlan (G).
AT SALAMANCA
Dunkirk (44)
Salerno 1 0-0 2, Dicara 7 8-11 23, Karin 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 7 1-3 17, Kenner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-14 44.
Salamanca (57)
K. Crouse 6 5-5 17, M. Crouse 2 1-3 5, Skye 1 0-0 2, Monahan 1 2-2 4, Wolfe 5 2-2 12, Oakes 0 1-2 1, McComber 7 0-0 14, John 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 11-14 57.
Dunkirk;10;17;33;44
Salamanca;11;19;31;57
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 3 (Rodriguez 2, Dicara); Sala. 0. Total fouls: Dunkirk 20, Sala. 18. Fouled out: None.
AT PORTVILLE
Pioneer (31)
Rumfola 1 0-0 2, Columbo 2 0-6 4, Boldt 1 0-3 2, Petri 0 1-2 1, Eastman 0 0-2 0, Morris 2 0-0 4, Raiber 0 1-2 1, Felber 3 0-0 8, Mason 3 0-0 9. Totals: 13 2-15 31.
Ellicottville (29)
Alexander 2 3-5 8, John 2 0-0 4, Quinn 1 1-4 3, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Northrup 2 0-0 5, Leiper 2 1-2 5, Marsh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-11 29.
Pioneer;5;13;26;31
E'ville;7;14;26;29
Three-point goals: Pioneer 4 (Mason 3, Felber); E'ville 2 (Alexander, Northrup). Total fouls: Pioneer 13, E'ville 14. Fouled out: None.
AT ROCHESTER
New Life Christian (37)
Hutter 8 0-0 16, Ngunyi 4 1-2 9, Chase 4 0-0 8, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Bluntt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 1-2 37.
Northstar Christian (24)
Garwood 3 4-10 10, Murphy 3 0-0 6, Eschner 3 0-0 6, Long 1 0-0 2, Favor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-10 24.
NLC;11;21;33;37
Northstar;6;10;16;24
Three-point goals: NLC 0; Northstar 0. Total fouls: NLC 13, Northstar 6. Fouled out: None.