ANGOLA — Thirteen local wrestlers placed at Saturday’s Section 6 Division II State Qualifier tournament, but a pair from Pioneer stood out above the rest.

Xander Kirsch won his weight class at Lake Shore High School and Brady Heckathorn was runner-up in his, each punching their ticket to the NYSPHSAA tournament. At an event where a top-two finish was required to earn a state berth, several others came close, but Kirsch and Heckathorn ensured head coach Chris Edwards’ final season would last another two weeks.

 

