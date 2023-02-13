ANGOLA — Thirteen local wrestlers placed at Saturday’s Section 6 Division II State Qualifier tournament, but a pair from Pioneer stood out above the rest.
Xander Kirsch won his weight class at Lake Shore High School and Brady Heckathorn was runner-up in his, each punching their ticket to the NYSPHSAA tournament. At an event where a top-two finish was required to earn a state berth, several others came close, but Kirsch and Heckathorn ensured head coach Chris Edwards’ final season would last another two weeks.
“I was really happy with the group,” Edwards said. “We had talked during the week about how certain matchups would come down to mindset, and in the section tournament, some people are going to feel more pressure than others based on their seed or even what year they are. I thought our kids went out, even in matches we lost and from guys that didn’t place, and competed very well. I was very proud of our effort.”
Kirsch pinned his way to the 138-pound final, where he’d meet Chautauqua Lake’s Martin Ohlsson, with whom he had split two matches prior. Kirsch was dominant in the championship bout, piecing together a 4-0 victory to earn his first states berth.
Heckathorn secured his second trip to Albany after finishing a match shy of the NYSPHSAA podium at 152 pounds last year. Heckathorn was second in Section 6 at 172 this season, beating CL’s Jayden Malecki via 5-1 decision in the semifinals before dropping a 3-2 decision to Tavio Hoose of Southwestern in the final.
Because Malecki finished third and Heckathorn had already beaten him, however, the Pioneer senior avoided the need to wrestle a “true third place” match.
“(Heckathorn) is right where he wants to be,” Edwards said. “He knows he has the ability to get himself on the podium. (Kirsch) has traveled with us to states the last two years so he’s been in that environment. For him to get over the hump and win the section, I think it’s shown the progress he’s made in the game-plan portion of his career.”
Two local wrestlers saw their seasons end in the true third match, enacted only if the second and third-place finishers hadn’t already met. Luke Matheis of Pioneer wrestled back to third place at 215 pounds but a loss to CL’s Ison Shirley kept him from advancing.
Konner Spring of Salamanca dropped a 9-2 decision to Blake Hageman of Lake Shore in the 126-pound true third match. Spring got there by avenging his quarterfinal loss to Pioneer’s Wyatt Opferbeck, whom he pinned in the consolation final. Spring finished third and Opferbeck fourth.
Olean 189-pounder Chris Bargy also finished third, but unlike the other two, did not have a true-third opportunity. Bargy dropped a 7-4 decision to eventual-runner-up Mason Maring of CL in the semifinals before pinning Fredonia’s Dawson Russo in the consolation final.
Portville placed three wrestlers on podiums Saturday, a promising end to the season for coach Matt Milne’s young group. Mehki Muhyee was 4th at 118 pounds, Maxx DeYoe was 4th at 138 and Henry Chamberlain was fourth at 215.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way this team performed,” Milne said. “For a bunch of kids that came in without a lot of mat time, they showed up and proved they could do well. They’re fighters, they work hard and they show up at tournaments. Each one of them is not too far away (from states) and I don’t think they realize how close they are to being that caliber.”
DeYoe beat Springville’s Griffen McKinsey in overtime of the consolation finals and Chamberlain did the same to Medina’s Sawyer Kingsbury.
“I hope they realize what it means to be on a sectional podium,” Milne said. “They realize now that, if I put this time in, I’m not that far away. That’s their job between now and next year because mat time matters.”
Franklinville landed two on Saturday podiums, including a fourth-place finish by Evan Leonard at 160 pounds and a fifth-place finish by Benjamin Brol at 172. Also placing for Pioneer were Evan Wright, who was sixth at 110 pounds, and Brandon Doyle, who was sixth at 152. Chautauqua Lake finished first in team scoring.
Kirsch and Heckathorn will have two weeks to prepare for states. For now, though, they’ll revel in their ability to make it out of a demanding section tournament.
“We had a lot of holes in our lineup from last year, and the kids really stepped up and out-performed my expectations of them,” Edwards said of his team’s season. “To have them continue the dual meet win streak, win a league title, win tournaments and even to bring 10 kids to (the state qualifier)... I think it speaks to how hard those kids worked all year.”