YORKSHIRE — Led by a meet MVP and three other individual event winners, the Pioneer boys track and field team captured the varsity team title at its own Pioneer Invitational on Saturday.
Pioneer’s 126 points on the boys side put the hosts just ahead of runner-up Orchard Park’s 123.5.
Ryan Karp led the Panthers with two individual wins and a third place finish and won the Track MVP award for the meet. He won the 110-meter high hurdles (:16.45) and 400-meter hurdles (:59.98) and had a third-place finish in the triple jump.
Also taking first for the Panthers were Zander Terhune in the long jump (19-1.25), Walker Bekiel in the 400 (:52.55) and Colin Hughes in the 3000 steeplechase (11:56.50). Terhune took second in the triple jump while Bekiel was fourth in the 400.
Pioneer also won the 400 relay with a time of :45.70.
Malachi Green was second in the high jump.Jake Wiseman (400 hurdles), Kyle Stover (long jump) and Karter Giboo (pentathlon) each had a third-place finish, with Stover also fifth in the pole vault. Lars Craft (400), Kobe Hediger (3000 steeplechase) and Zack Coppola (high jump) all had a fifth place finish. Pioneer’s 3200 relay team was third.
Jamison Pittman won the triple jump with a distance of 39-feet-5.5-inches to lead Olean, which was seventh of 11 boys varsity teams. He also was second in the long jump and fourth in the 100. Caedyn Tingley tied for second in the high jump. Olean had the third-place 1600 relay and fifth-place 400 relay.
For Genesee Valley, Zach Bourne took seventh in the 110 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, Pioneer took seventh of 10 teams and Olean was ninth.
Brooklyn Lazarz led Pioneer with a second-place 1500 run and third-place 800. Faith Ruppert took third in the 100H, Valerie Gilbert tied for fourth in the high jump, Lilly Kless fifth in the 400 and Kevina Drennan fifth in the 400 hurdles. Pioneer took second in the 3200 relay and third in the 1600 relay.
Jem Fayson paced Olean with a second-place pole vault. Lily Schena was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 while Jez Fayson was fifth in the 100. Nya Martinelli finished fifth in the 2000 steeplechase. Olean’s 400 relay team took fourth.
BOYS TENNIS
SECTION 6 TEAM TOURNAMENT
Olean 5, Cheektowaga 0
OLEAN — Isaac Moses, Alex Blehar and Cavan Boutillette all won singles matches and No. 2 Olean captured every match by a 6-0, 6-0 count in cruising to a first-round win at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center on Saturday.
The Huskies will meet No. 7 Wilson in the second round, tentatively scheduled for May 16. Coach Ben Wright was pleased with his team’s initial performance in what’s now the first Section 6 team tournament in at least four decades (since the 1960s or 70s,” Wright said).
“The based the seeding on previous team success,” Wright said of the 16-team field. “So to be the No. 2 seed, there’s some pressure to live up to that. We didn’t want to have that distinction and then go down to the No. 15 seed, so it was important for us to play well. We didn’t know much about Cheektowaga, but we did just that.
“Wilson’s pretty strong from the people we know up there. We’re gonna match up really well and it can definitely go either way.”
AT OLEAN
Olean 5, Cheektowaga 0
Singles: Moses (O) 6-0, 6-0 Schihl; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-0 Moyer; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 Coates
Doubles: Linderman/Bee (O) 6-0, 6-0 Douglas/Kassick; Aiello/Wolfe (O) 6-0, 6-0 Valez/Lu