There’s one major negative to being a successful team in the National Football League.
Teams that do best get pushed far down in the drafting order.
So here are the Bills, coming off a 15-4 season in which they made it to the AFC Championship Game, and the penalty is picking 30th – third-to-last – in the first round of the 86th annual NFL Draft.
The three-day event begins tonight in Cleveland (8 o’clock, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) with the first round only and up to 10 minutes between picks. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for Friday beginning at 7 p.m. with Rounds 4-7 slated for Saturday starting at noon. All three TV networks will broadcast the draft in its entirety and the final six rounds have a five-minute time limit between selections.
The Bills have single picks in the first three rounds, no fourth to complete the Stefon Diggs trade, two fifths and singles in the sixth and seventh.
SO WHAT is Buffalo, which has now joined the league’s elite teams, looking for in Round 1?
Though the Bills are coming off one of the best seasons in the franchise’s 61-year history, their roster is still flawed.
The team that was second in the league in points scored – only eight behind Green Bay – and tied for second in offensive yards (20 fewer than potent Kansas City) wouldn’t seem to have problems on that side of the ball.
But that’s not true.
The best offensive teams have a quality tight end and the Bills don’t. Dawson Knox, taken in 2019’s third round, in two seasons, has played 27 games but started only 18, totaling 52 catches with five touchdowns and a disturbing number of drops. It’s becoming clear he’s not the guy.
Buffalo’s other missing piece is lack of a breakaway threat at running back. Last season, second-year pro Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss combined for 1,168 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground. Three NFL backs outgained their collaborative yardage effort by themselves and 19 scored more rushing TDs.
However, the Bills’ most crying need is on defense, specifically edge rusher where starting ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes are 34 and 33, respectively. The team was tied for 15th in the league with 38 sacks, their five defensive ends combining for only 13½.
The other defensive shortage is at cornerback where, for the last two seasons, Buffalo has been trying to oust Levi Wallace from his starting job with mixed results.
IN HIS pre-draft press conference last week, general manager Brandon Beane was evasive – as is every other NFL GM before the draft – especially because the Bills are picking so late in the first round.
Then, too, Beane has hardly been bashful about making trades during the draft.
“We won’t be afraid to go up, we won’t be afraid to pick at 30, and listen, if we get to 30 and we think, ‘We can get a similar player going (down) and someone is fired up for the pick.’ Then we listen,” he said. “If there’s a good player there, we’re not trading down, we’re very comfortable staying at 30. There’s no guarantee, you trade down 6-7 spots, that player is still going to be there.
“I would be surprised if we don’t get some calls for 30. We just have to make a judgment about how we see the board and if we’re willing to give it up.”
Beane added, “We don’t have a (fourth round pick) this year, so would it make sense to, if there’s a lot of guys in the second round that we would be happy with, to, if someone wanted to go up, (we) move back and pick up a fourth or an extra five. Those will be exciting rounds, I think, we should be able to get some good players in (rounds) 2-3 this year.”
FROM BUFFALO’S standpoint, assuming it sees its No. 1 priority as defensive end, four players have first-round grades: Miami’s Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, Michigan’s Kwity Paye and Penn State’s Jayson Oweh.
If the target is cornerback, there are also four first-round possibilities: Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Georgia’s Tyson Campbell.
However, the Bills’ other two positions of need have only one player each projected as first-rounders: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and Clemson running back Travis Etienne.
Pitts and Etienne are projected to go in the top 20 picks, but with four quarterbacks likely to be selected among the first 10 players they could be pushed down along with Rousseau and Paye.
WHEN ASKED about a contribution from a first-round draft choice this coming season, Beane allowed, “You’d love to say this guy is going to come in (and make an impact), but it’s going to depend which position it is.”
One that could/should is Etienne.
“We feel very comfortable with the guys we have,” Beane said of Singletary and Moss. “(But) if (a back is) the best guy on our board, we wouldn’t hesitate to take him. I don’t think either one of our backs are home run hitters (one run of at least 40 yards between them).
“So is there an elite trait that (the draftee) has … ‘He’s got something we don’t have.’ That’s probably the conversation.”
Since everybody but Jim Nance seems to have a mock draft, you’re probably ready for an airsick bag especially with so many prognosticators opting for multiple or revised versions.
But, if you’re wondering, in a search of 35 high-profile mocks, here’s a compilation of what Buffalo was predicted to take.
Six opted for Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., four chose Etienne, Oweh, defensive ends Azeez Ojulari (Georgia) and Washington’s Joe Tryon and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore each were tabbed three times with Rosseau and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore picked in two mock drafts.
Six players were picked only once and another said Buffalo would trade down and out of the first round.
We’ll find out this evening … hopefully before midnight.