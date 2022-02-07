Of the 18 Bills’ head coaches over the franchise’s 62-year history — aside from a trio of interims after in-season firings — none has been more under-appreciated than Wade Phillips.
The man who followed Hall-of-Famer Marv Levy coached Buffalo for three years, going an impressive 29-19 (.604 pct.) during the regular season, making the playoffs twice. His reward was being axed.
Management’s excuse was that Wade was too close to his players … not strict enough.
So, Phillips was dumped and the team’s new president, Tom Donahoe, brought in a “tough guy,” Gregg Williams, later of Bountygate fame. In the three seasons before he was fired, his record was a miserable 17-31 (.354) and Buffalo never got a sniff of the playoffs over that span.
Meanwhile, Wade’s reputation as a “softy” stayed with him through subsequent head-coaching stints with Dallas and Denver. Yet, in 8½ years with the Bills, Cowboys and Broncos, his regular-season record was 79-57 (.581). The only blemish on his head-coaching resume was a 1-5 mark in the playoffs, and one of those defeats, the “Music Miracle, Home Run Throwback” kickoff return by the Titans at Nashville, remains a source of controversy 22 years later.
THE DISMISSIVE nature of Phillips’ tenure as a head coach, however, doesn’t tarnish the rest of his 37-year career, 28 of which were spent as a defensive coordinator for the Saints, Broncos, Bills, Falcons, Chargers, Texans and Rams.
Now 74, Wade’s final coaching season was 2019 with Los Angeles.
Recently he was the guest of Hall-of-Fame kicker Morten Andersen on his Great Dane Nation podcast, a production of Vegas Insider. Tom Carroll, also a podcast host and producer for VI, forwarded the interview via email and below are some of Wade’s comments, several related to his time in Buffalo:
What caused the quarterback decision before that infamous Titans playoff game?
“We had given up a first-round pick for Rob Johnson and he and (Doug) Flutie had played back-and-forth some. We wanted to rest Flutie the last game of the year, we were already in the playoffs and were going to play Tennessee no matter what. So we played Rob in the last game and he played great. We were going to play the playoff game (with Flutie) but Ralph (Wilson, team owner) called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re playing Rob Johnson.’ We’d won all these games (with Flutie) but he said, ‘I don’t care, we gave up a first-round pick’ and blah-blah-blah. I will say this, that (loss) wasn’t Rob’s fault … we were ahead with only 15 seconds left in the game. It wasn’t like Rob played so bad we couldn’t win.”
What happened on Home Run Throwback?
“It was a special teams mistake that cost us … and a forward lateral. I still say it was a forward lateral (from Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson). I really didn’t want to bloop it down the middle of the field (on the kickoff, leading only 16-15). When the special teams coach said he was going to bloop it, I thought he meant bloop it to the numbers on the sideline and squeeze (the return). We blooped it to the middle and, I’ll say this, they had practiced the situation better than we had, obviously.”
What are the issues with being an interim head coach (Phillips had three such experiences and was 3-7)?
“It really is (an impossible job), I don’t know anybody who’s done really well. Normally, you’re taking over a team that hasn’t won … that’s why a coach either leaves or is fired during the season. You just try to keep everybody together and playing hard. But the motivation isn’t there because normally they don’t have a chance for the playoffs … it’s two, three or four games most times. So you come into a situation where the team is not highly motivated for sure … they just lost their head coach, whether they liked him or not. It’s difficult to get the team together and the way you want to do things is a little different than the (former) head coach. As an assistant you’re always doing what the head coach wants overall. You can throw in some of your ideas but it’s still a tough situation because you don’t have your training camp, your culture, the philosophy that you would have at the start of the year.”
The perception that he wasn’t a successful head coach?
“I enjoyed coaching. I have a winning record as a head coach, which isn’t all that bad … but it’s tough to win. I always said I wasn’t a great head coach but I was a pretty good defensive coordinator.”
What was the story about your dad (Bum, former Oilers coach) and Hall-of-Fame running back Earl Campbell having to run the mile in training camp?
“Our (weight and conditioning coach) decided we would run the mile rather than the 40s to see if everybody was in shape. Earl was there and there’s no way he could make the mile with the huge legs he had. He tried and got about a half mile and stepped off the track. The press ran to Bum and said, ‘What are you going to do … Earl Campbell didn’t make the mile?’ And Bum said, in his own way, ‘If it’s a mile (for a first down) we won’t give (the ball) to him.’”
