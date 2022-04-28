ELLICOTTVILLE — Luke Petryszak hit a three-run home run to lead Portville past Ellicottville Thursday night in CCAA Div. III baseball action.
After a two-run double from Ellicottville’s Caedon Wyatt tied the game 3-3 in the third, Portville scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth to pull away in a 12-5 win.
Maxx Yehl went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Panthers (7-0), while Petryszak finished with five RBI, three runs and two walks. Mario Pascucci went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Portville pitcher Luke Petruzzi held Ellicottville to three runs on one hit over three innings (six strikeouts, five walks). Pascucci threw the last four innings, striking out 10 with three walks and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits.
“I was pleased with our pitching,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “I thought our pitchers (Braylon Wyatt, Hunter Smith, Owen Chudy), for the lack of experience that they had, kept us in the game. It was a 3-3 game going into the fourth inning. All three of them made strides.
“Portville is a talented team. They’re deep, they have pitching, fielding, hitting, speed, just a total package.”
CCAA I
Southwestern 15, Allegany-Limestone 7
LAKEWOOD — Resuming a suspended game due to weather, Aidan Kennedy started the game early in the week and struck out three and took over offensively at the continuation Thursday going 4-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI to lead Southwestern.
Judd Harris pitched the final three innings for Southwestern following the delay, struck out one and walked one.
Sean Conroy produced three hits and Andrew Gardini had two and scored twice to guide Allegany-Limestone (4-5, 1-4).
Olean 18, Falconer 5
OLEAN — Thomas Bates hit a grand slam and double to carry the offensive load and lead Olean High (4-1) to victory at Franchot Field.
Railey Silvis went 2-4 with three RBI and Aaron Vincent struck out five over 3.2 innings to help the Huskies. Lucas Brushingham also pitched the final 1.1 innings and posted three RBI.
Karsen Depasquale hit a double and Braston Lindquist struck out two for Falconer.
CCAA III
North Collins 10, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0, 5 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Derek Ebersole threw a five-inning complete game to hold Cattaraugus-Little Valley to two hits.
North Collins plated six runs in the second inning and added two each in the fourth and fifth. Colton Brady went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Nathan Wolfe and Camden Young had the lone hits for CLV (1-4).
Franklinville 11, Salamanca 5
SALAMANCA — A five-run second inning gave Franklinville the separation it needed as the Panthers rode a complete game from pitcher Matt Spittler.
Spittler struck out three and walked four, allowing five runs on eight hits.
Noah Shenk and Jacob Dahlke (two runs) both went 2-for-4, each with a double for Franklinville (3-1).
Cory Holleran went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the sixth for Salamanca (7-4, 2-4). Hayden Hoag also had two hits.
“From an offensive standpoint we put 13 runners on base but we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “The bad second inning that we had, where they played five runs, kind of put us in chase mode the rest of the game.”