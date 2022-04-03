ALLEGANY — For the Portville baseball team, it would be hard not to be happy with the first weekend of its season.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 with a tournament championship victory on Saturday, defeating the host Gators 11-0 in five innings at the Allegany-Limestone Tournament. Portville won the tournament with a no-hitter from the arms of Luke Petruzzi and Michael Cole.
“Allegany is always a good team, they’re always well-coached, they always do the little things right,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “So to be able to come over and play pretty well against them in the championship game is great. To win a tournament title on April 2 is also great; most teams probably haven’t played a game yet. So I told our guys, ‘find me a downside to anything in the last three days.’ It’s been a good couple of days.”
Petruzzi pitched the first four innings, striking out seven and walking seven. Cole finished out the fifth, getting the last three outs, striking out two while allowing one baserunner, a hit batter.
While the Gators got a runner on base in each inning, including multiples in three of them, Portville didn’t let any of them home.
“Great,” Matz said of Petruzzi’s start. “I thought he did a fantastic job of locating, especially on a chilly day. Sometimes it’s hard to get a grip on a curveball on a day like today but he was obviously able to do that. Getting ahead for the most part, attacking the hitters, I thought he did a lot of good things.”
Portville racked up 10 hits and eight walks total. Drew Langdon hit a two-run triple, part of a five-run first inning where the Panthers took control while batting around their nine-man order.
Leading 8-0 after four innings, Cole hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth and Portville put the game away with a sacrifice fly by Petruzzi and RBI single by Dakota Mascho to invoke the 10-run, five-inning rule.
Luke Petryszak went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while Maxx Yehl went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mascho and Nathan Petryszak worked three walks each.
“A lot of these kids play a lot of baseball,” Matz said of Portville’s strong offensive performance. “It isn’t some secret sauce that I’m doing. They play a lot, so for a lot of these kids they’ve been hitting in the offseason, they play in the fall, they play in the summer. This is a culmination of a lot of that. You can tell a lot of our guys are not March to May players.”
Maddox DeLong, Caleb Strade and Gavin Truman combined to pitch for A-L (1-1). Andrew Giardini reached base twice with a pair of walks.
The Panthers returned a strong core of their 2021 team, which took an undefeated record into the Section 6 Class C championship game before losing to Gowanda. So far, they appear to have picked up where that team left off, but with some added motivation.
“I think there’s a sense — we’ve talked about the sense of — we had a great season last year but obviously didn’t get the big one,” Matz said. “So we’re pretty focused on getting back to that point and trying to get some redemption for that.”