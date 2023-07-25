As a stream of players began to trickle onto Bradford’s Parkway Field, receive their practice jerseys and lace up their cleats, Jim Penley was enthusiastically shaking hands and introducing himself as their excited head coach. While the Pennsylvania team was just getting to know each other and participating in initial walk-throughs, in two weeks they’d be on the same field for the 49th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
Penley returns to the helm with a wealth of experience under his belt. Along with his 20 years as the head coach of Eisenhower, he now returns to the Big 30 helm for a third time, previously coaching in 2006 and 2015.
“Having gotten to play in (the Big 30 All-Star Classic), having gotten to coach it now three times, it’s really cool to see guys who get an opportunity to come together from different teams. For a lot of them, they’re kind of the alphas at their schools, and this is really the first time you get to see them mesh with other kids,” Penley said. “I always like watching that because you can see how much they enjoy playing around guys of high quality. Having gotten to experience it so many times, I love seeing them getting that experience.”
Now, he has eight practices and 13 days to mold his 43-man team into a cohesive unit before the 50th anniversary game — 49th total, with one year lost to the pandemic — on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m, something he plans to do with simplicity in mind.
“One of the first big keys is to simplify. You don’t want to do too much. These are smart guys, they understand the game of football and I think the quicker you can get them to play with confidence and feel that they have total control of what’s going on, that allows them to shine,” Penley said. “I think if you can come out and put together a very simple package of effective plays, that allows them to gain confidence quickly, to rep more days where they understand it and that allows them to go out and play a better game.”
The Pennsy roster consists of eight Big 30 All-Stars from 2022, headlined by the men in the pocket, Drew Evens (Port Allegany) and Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys). They are joined on offense by fellow All-Stars Noah Archer (Port Allegany) and Lucas Luktash (Bradford), both receivers, and Ricky Zamponga (Kane), a running back.
“I think that we have some tremendous athletes. We have players at each of the positions that can be big play guys,” Penley said. “All four of our backs have the ability to be big time ball players, our slots can show that they can not only catch the ball, but that they can run the ball, and we’re going to utilize that.”
Throughout the past decade, Pennsylvania has enjoyed a dominating hot streak, winning six of the past ten games by a combined score of 297-205 in that time. During that stretch, with a 27-13 win in 2022, Pennsy finally took over the series lead that dates back to 1979, pulling ahead 23-22-3. While New York will look to play catch-up for once, Pennsy’s goal is to add to its grip as Big 30 champions.
“At the end of the day, the key is just getting them to come out and play with confidence to play against a tremendous opponent. New York’s going to bring down phenomenal players with a great coaching staff over there,” Penley said. “Most of these games tend to be tough affairs, so you need to be able to come out and know in the third and fourth quarter that if we need to make a play, we know we have the guys to step up and do it.”