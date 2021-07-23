Shaw, who doubles as coach of the Bradford girls in the fall, led Pennsy to a 3-2 victory in last year’s game, the side’s second consecutive win over New York. Now an assistant under Warren coach Jeremy Bickling, Shaw and staff will look for more of the same, style-wise and score-wise, as Pennsy looks to make it three straight over its neighbors to the north.
“Really just trying to get them to understand stylistically how we want to play, because we have girls coming from all over the place,” Shaw said.
Seven of Pennsy’s 24 players hail from Bradford, while six more come from Warren.
“You have programs like Warren, Bradford and DuBois that play a certain style, then you have teams like Brockway or Ridgway or wherever they might play a different style,” Shaw said. “They need to understand that this is the way Coach Bickling from Warren wants us to play, which is actually quite similar to what we did last year.”
A year ago, Pennsy won a 3-2 battle that looked quite different from its 1-0 victory the year before. Brockway’s Channel Britton, who has since graduated, scored in each of those games.
“The team changes, but there’s a lot of the same girls from last year and some from the year before,” Shaw said. “I obviously know what (my players) can do. I know that (Bickling) is going to try to play a good style. We’re going to go out and possess the ball, we’re going to attack and we have some dangerous players, as does New York.”
Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick will lead a New York team that hopes to claim its first Corporate Cup victory since Karah Landries scored twice in 2018’s 4-1 triumph.
“I’m hoping we can get everyone to play well as a team, because we come from quite a few different schools,” Fitzpatrick said. “Trying to get them organized together and play well together so that we can hopefully win the game.”
In addition to the three Hinsdale players Fitzpatrick and staff will feature, six come from Olean while Fillmore, Ellicottville, Portville and Randolph will each send multiple players.
“You make new bonds and friendships, and that benefits them,” Fitzpatrick said. “In practices, I kind of saw that. We did a lot of small-sided games and they played well together.”
Fitzpatrick said that his coaching staff, made up of mostly Allegany County skippers (other than Olean’s Dan Freeman), worked together to formulate NY’s plan of attack.
“We kind of came to a consensus, which I think is good,” Fitzpatrick said. “Everyone has a different perspective and view of things. If I didn’t do that, it would only be my opinion, and I think that would be a waste of everyone’s experience as coaches.”
As is the case each year, forming chemistry is a challenge tasked to each coaching staff. NY and PA each held a handful of practices, but as Shaw pointed out, busy summer schedules limit the opportunities that the teams have to prepare together.
“Sometimes, you get a good group of girls that will show up to practice, but that’s the hardest piece,” Shaw said. “Most of them are playing some sort of club soccer right now, they have other things going on, they all work. It’s just a difficult group to get together.”
Still, Shaw said that PA practices have been lively. A headcount of 18, which Shaw called a “really good number,” populated the team’s last practice.
“I know that (the Bradford) girls have developed a good relationship with the Warren girls,” Shaw said.” They get some new friends, they get to meet some new coaches and they get to play with some good players.”
Opportunities for high school players of varying ages, however, will be presented during the game.
“Now that they’ve opened it up to the younger girls, we’ll have some 9th and 10th graders out there,” Fitzpatrick said. “We want to get everybody out there and give them reasonable playing time. The game plan is just to be aggressive and try to win.”
NY and PA are scheduled for a 5 p.m. Sunday kick-off from Bradner Stadium. The boys edition of the game will follow at 8 p.m.
“The younger kids on the team start building relationships,” Shaw said. “The senior girls that have been around for two years or whatever, they all know each other. They all actually communicate with each other throughout their seasons now, so it’s kind of cool.”