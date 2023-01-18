Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. is wearing a small No. 3 patch on her skirt in support of the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin's number on her black skirt while she competes at the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social