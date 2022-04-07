WELLSVILLE — Maxx Yehl hit 93 miles per hour on at least one radar gun.
He was his typically mostly unhittable self, collecting seven strikeouts in two innings (due to a passed ball) and 42 pitches of work. And behind him — and a strong Portville lineup top to bottom — the Panthers picked up another convincing triumph.
Michael Cole went 3-for-3 with five RBI and Portville scored early and often in downing Wellsville, 13-3, in a six-inning non-league rematch on Tuesday. The Panthers had beaten the Lions 11-3 in both teams’ season-opener last Thursday in the Allegany-Limestone tournament.
Luke Petryszak went 3-for-4 with four RBIs while Mario Petryszak was 2-for-4 with an RBI for PCS, which plated three runs in each of the first two innings to build up an early 6-1 advantage. In total, Portville’s pitchers, including Luke Petryszak and Cole, had 13 strikeouts to seven walks while allowing just one hit in six innings.
“We struggled with the bat tonight,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “Portville has a strong pitching staff and we weren’t as aggressive as we should have been. Defensively, we made a few errors (4 to Portville’s 1) and you can’t give a good team like Portville that many opportunities. They pitched well and they also hit the ball pretty well. That’s a recipe for a good outing.”
Tyler Vogel had the lone hit while he and Jeremiah Havens combined to strike out 11 while issuing five walks for Wellsville (1-2).
CCAA III
Ellicottville 5, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Lucas Marsh fired a complete-game three hitter, striking out nine while walking four to key Ellicottville.
Marsh allowed no earned runs as both of C-LV’s tallies came in the first inning on a pair of errors. He also drove in a run, scored twice and walked twice.
Caleb Ploetz went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Braylon Wyatt doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles (2-2), who used a four-run fourth to take control. Gavin Baxter, Ryan Harper and Nathan Wolfe had the three hits for the Timberwolves.
“Marsh was really efficient for us today, pitching the whole game. He had really good command of his curveball,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said. “Ploetz was also really big for us going 3-4 with three hits and three RBI.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 15, Springville/West Valley 12
SPRINGVILLE — Judd Ellis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI as Pioneer pulled a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.
Brody Hopkins added a pair of singles and scored four runs for the Panthers (2-0). Up 8-1 in the fourth, Pioneer surrendered a nine-run bottom half to fall behind 10-8. Still down 11-9, it plated six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win it. It was the second-straight night the Panthers won after entering the sixth inning trailing.
“We had a non-league game the day before and it was really pretty clean,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy noted. “But this one was like an early-spring game. Both sides drew their walks and when people were on base, came up with timely hits. Both had multiple extra-base hits and the ball was kicked around a little bit (3 errors apiece), so there are things we gotta clean up.
“The good news is, we’ve shown some resiliency coming back both days. That’s a good sign for this stage of the year.”
Jackson Crone went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Springville/West Valley (0-1).