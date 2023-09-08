The Portville Central School Athletic Hall of Fame had a distinctly volleyball-centric induction for the Class of 2023.
Not only did the Panthers honor their highly successful volleyball coach, Kelly Unverdorben, but also all seven of the school’s state championship teams since 2008.
Unverdorben, a 1987 PCS graduate, was head coach for six of those state champion squads and an assistant coach in 2008. She lettered in both volleyball and softball in high school and participated in swimming and was a statistician for the basketball program. In college, she attended California University of Pennsylvania earning a Bachelor’s in sports management and wellness and fitness.
Unverdorben has balanced a successful coaching career with business ventures, owning and operating several Portville businesses including Brick House Night Club, Ice Cream Island, New York Tan along with New York Style Salon.
Not only has Unverdorben been a part of seven state champion teams (six as head coach) at Portville, she won another — her first as head coach — at Ellicottville in 2012.
The following year, she returned to PCS and led the Panthers to the state title in 2014 and repeated in 2015, both in Class D. In 2016, Portville moved up to Class C and a year later it won the state title again and repeated again in 2017 and 2018. Portville reached the state championship match in 2019 and did not get a chance to play in the state playoffs in 2020 due to COVID. Portville was back on top in the state in 2021 and repeated once again in Class C in 2022 for the Panthers’ sixth and seventh state championships.
Unverdorben’s career honors include two AVCA Regional Coach of the Year awards (2019, 2021) and the New York State Coaches Association Coach of the Year. She’s won more than 200 club medals, taken five teams to the USA Jr. National Championships and 50 teams to the USA Jr. Beach National Championships. She also coached the 2018-19 New York Gatorade Player of the Year, Beth Miller, along with nearly 80 players who have played at various levels in the NCAA. She entered the season with a career record of 280-19 (93.6%).
She has held the title of strength and conditioning coach at PCS, working with not just volleyball athletes but boys and girls soccer, basketball, track and field and baseball and softball.
“She is consistently impressed by the quality of athletes at Portville and states that the people in our community do such a fantastic job of raising their children, that it makes her job so easy and enjoyable,” Unverdorben’s bio in the Hall of Fame Program stated. “Kelly bleeds maroon and white and hopes to be part of PCS athletics for many years to come.”
The daughter of Fred and Cindy Unverdorben, Kelly lives in Portville with her partner Rick Coletti and is the mother of Demi and Brooke and grandmother of Levi and Grayson.
“Kelly also considers all her current and former players as family and feels so grateful to have all of them in her life,” the program stated.
Listed below are the seven Portville state champion team rosters:
2008 (24-4): Brandi Williams Buttino, Taylor Clark Lindsey, Carley Donahue, Demi Kauppinen, Kelsea Gardner, April Silvis Giberson, Karli Jobe, Sarah Linn, Alexis Jordan Mitchell, Olson Newberg, Jenny Olson, Elliott Kayla Patterson, Bryanna Suain Rockefeller, Brianne Stark, Kristin Woodhead, Justine Zink. Manager: Brooke Decker. JV coach: Kelly Unverdorben. Head coach: Aaron Decker.
2014 (21-2): Ericka Carlson, Sydney Colligan, Brooke Decker, Megan Fitzsimmons, Shaina Griffin, Sierra Keim, Emily Losinger, Lydia Lukomski, Alyssa Martin, Cameron McCracken, Bethany Miller, Taylor Lee Neely, Madalyn Simon, Haley Unverdorben. Managers: Hailey Keim, Kayla Wright. JV coach: Bayley Johnson. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.
2015 (22-0): Ericka Carlson, Sydney Colligan, Brooke Decker, Sierra Keim, Emily Losinger, Lydia Lukomski, Alyssa Martin, Cameron McCracken, Bethany Miller, Shayla Wilhelm Peak, Maddison Schoonover, Kelsey Thompson, Haley Unverdorben, Holly Vincent. Managers: Kylie Blessing, Laura Wilhelm, Kayla Wright. JV coach: Phylicia Patterson. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.
2017 (22-2): Taylor Beck, Kylie Blessing, Ericka Carlson, Sydney Colligan, Brooke Decker, Madison Domster, Brooke DeYoe, Olivia Emley, Kyla Heary, Hailey Keim, Sierra Keim, Bethany Miller, Reggie Tkacik, Haley Unverdorben, Laura Wilhelm. Managers: Kaleb Shaw, Kayla Wright. JV coach: Bob Colligan. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.
2018 (24-0): Taylor Beck, Kylie Blessing, Ericka Carlson, Sydney Colligan, Olivia Cook, Brooke Decker, Brooke DeYoe, Olivia Emley, Hailey Keim, Sierra Keim, Bethany Miller, Reggie Tkacik, Tori Unverdorben, Laura Wilhelm, Shayla Wilhelm. Managers: Kaleb Shaw, Maddison Schoonover, Kayla Wright. JV coach: Ginny Wilhelm. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.
2021 (21-2): Lillian Bentley, Kylie Blessing, Lizzie Chapman, Olivia Cook, Adriana Ensell, Brielle Fidurko, Ali Haynes, Ava Haynes, Emily Jordan, Mindy Maurer, Natalie Maurer, Mia Rhinehart, Samantha Steadman, Jill Stebbins, Tori Unverdorben, Adelyn Walker. Managers: Abe Cook, Danielle Lundfelt, Megan Wenke. JV coach: Mackenzie Gnan. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.
2022 (25-0): Lillian Bentley, Adriana Ensell, Brielle Fidurko, Madison Ford, Ali Haynes, Ava Haynes, Emily Jordan, Natalie Maurer, Mia Rhinehart, Samantha Steadman, Jill Stebbins, Tori Unverdorben, Laney Vincent, Adelyn Walker, Hanna Wysocki. Managers: Marissa Carls, Lia Cook, Danielle Lundfelt, Rileigh Work. JV coach: Paul Mann. Head coach: Kelly Unverdorben.