Otto-Eldred

Otto-Eldred’s Shene Thomas (80) hauls in his first of four touchdown receptions during the Terrors’ Week 7 win at Coudersport. At 5-2, O-E is one of nearly a dozen contenders in the District 9 Class A football circuit, and Friday’s victory could prove valuable for O-E when it comes to playoff seeding.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

DUKE CENTER — Don’t complain and work hard.

That slogan has been repeated at Otto-Eldred football practices throughout the fall.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social