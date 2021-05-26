CATTARAUGUS — The Portville baseball team’s perfect start continued Wednesday as Dom Pascucci hit a three-run home run to pace the Panthers past Cattaraugus-Little Valley in a five-inning game.
Pascucci and Maxx Yehl (triple) had two hits each as Portville (5-0, 2-0) won, 18-5, in CCAA I East play. Pitching in relief from the second inning, Luke Petryszak struck out 10 and walked three in four scoreless innings.
For CLV (0-6, 0-2), Joe Quigley had two hits and Camden Young had a double.
“They’re pretty good,” CLV coach Josh Forster said of the Panthers. “We’re young, we’re struggling right now but we’re improving every game so that’s the important part.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 13, Fillmore 10
FILLMORE — Tied entering the seventh inning, Cuba-Rushford (8-3) pulled ahead for good on a bases-clearing triple from Trent Chamberlain, who went 2-for-5.
For Fillmore (6-4), Mitchell Ward and Graham Cahill had two hits each.
“It was close, we just made a few mistakes that if we wouldn’t have made it would have been a different game, that’s for sure,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “But that’s high school baseball, that’s the way it goes.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship/Scio 4, Belfast 2
BELFAST — Cory Bolzan struck out nine batters and walked four in a winning start for Friendship/Scio (7-2).
Joey Bednez had two hits for F/S.
Carter Stout struck out 14 batters with just one walk for Belfast (4-5), which got a team-high three hits from Max Miller.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 10, Allegany-Limestone 2
JAMESTOWN — Southwestern’s Nate Johnson proved to be too much for Allegany-Limestone on the mound and at the plate, striking out 16 batters over six innings and hitting 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs.
Aidan Kennedy also homered in a 3-for-4, three-RBI performance for the Trojans.
Jayden Gustafson had the lone hit for A-L (1-4, 0-4).
“He was really good today,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said of Johnson. “He’s, no doubt in my mind, the best pitcher we’ve seen this year. He commanded three pitches the entire game. He also had a very good day at the plate.
“But we were in another ballgame into the fourth, fifth innings and we ran out of gas. We’ve got to learn how to finish a few games. “
CCAA I EAST
Ellicottville 16, Salamanca 6
SALAMANCA — After losing to Salamanca in the Warriors’ tournament last week, Ellicottville (2-3) got some revenge in a league game, breaking through with 12 runs in the top of the seventh inning after trailing 5-4 through six.
Salamanca starting pitcher Lucas McKenna threw five innings, alling four runs on five hits, but Ellicottville broke through against the bullpen with 12 runs on six hits and six walks against three different pitchers.
Clayton Rowland had a hit and four RBI, Wyatt Chudy was 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI and Ryan Dekay went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Also for the Eagles, Logan Grinols tripled with an RBI and scored three runs and Hunter Smith was 2-for-3 with a run. Lucas Marsh threw six solid innings, allowing five runs on six hits before Rowland closed out the seventh.
For Salamanca (3-3), Jaxson Ross tripled with two RBI and a run, Hayden Hoag doubled with an RBI and run and Zaron Tucker (RBI, run) and Andy Herrick (RBI) had two hits each.
ECIC DIV. III
East Aurora 6, Pioneer 3
EAST AURORA — Bryce Hediger tripled and drove in a run and Jack Buncy had two hits and two stolen bases in a loss for Pioneer (1-6).
Raymond Wojcik pitched 6 ⅓ innings for East Aurora, striking out 10 with one walk. Alexander Rumfola, who got the final two outs, also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
NON-LEAGUE
Elmira 12, Wellsville 1
WELLSVILLE — Landon Morton and Matt Coon combined to strike out 15 Wellsville batters and hold the Lions (6-4) to four walks and four hits.
Coon went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and Trevor Morrell was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Express.
Alex Ordiway and Alex Green each had a double for Wellsville.
AT EAST AURORA
R H E
Pioneer 000 100 2 — 3 7 2 East Aurora 101 210 X — 6 9 1 Brody Hopkins (3 SO, 3 BB), Jud Ellis (4) (1 SO, 4 BB), Josiah Jarocinski (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Brennen Hediger Raymond Wojcik (10 SO, 1 BB), Alexander Rumfola (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Jacob Biron
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Ellicottville 200 020 (12) — 16 10 2 Salamanca 000 041 1 — 6 7 5 Lucas Marsh (4 SO, 6 BB), Clayton Rowland (7) (1 SO, 3 BB) and Ryan Dekay Lucas McKenna (4 SO, 2 BB), Harley Hoag (6) (1 SO, 0 BB), Jaxson Ross (7) (0 SO, 5 BB), Zaron Tucker (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Shawn Bacelli
AT FILLMORE
R H E
C-R 002 503 3 — 13 5 4 Fillmore 030 205 0 — 10 7 7 Trent Chamberlain (5 SO, 5 BB), Austin Pinney (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Logan Lewis Zach Sisson (6 SO, 3 BB), Aaron Buck (5) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Brent Zubikowski
AT JAMESTOWN
R H E
A-L 000 020 0 — 2 1 0 SW 002 323 X — 10 11 0 Mason Fisher (8 SO, 5 BB), Jake Brink (5) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Jayden Gustafson Nate Johnson (16 SO, 3 BB), Jameson Walsh (7) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Lucas Gilbert
HR:
Nate Johnson, Aidan Kennedy (SW)
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E
Elmira 300 240 3 — 12 8 0 Wellsville 001 000 0 — 1 4 5 Landon Morton (11 SO, 3 BB), Matt Coon (5) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Ryan Ess Logan Dunbar (3 SO, 4 BB), Jeremiah Havens (2) (2 SO, 2 BB), Cody Costello (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green
HR:
Matt Coon (E)
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
Portville 261 45X X — 18 8 2 CLV 500 00X X — 5 8 4 Nate Petryszak (1 SO, 1 BB), Luke Petryszak (2) (10 SO, 3 BB) and Dom Pascucci Kodi Colton (4 SO, 4 BB), Seth Howland (4) (0 SO, 5 BB), Colin Wentz (5) (2 SO, 4 BB) and Brayden Young, Elijah Perkins (1)
HR: Pascucci (P)