ALLEGANY — A pair of first-half goals was all the Portville boys soccer team needed to create some distance from Ellicottville in the season-opener for both teams.

Portville won Thursday’s first-round Gator Cup Small School matchup 2-0 with goals from Mario Pascucci and Michael Cole.Simon Szymanski assisted on Pascucci’s marker that broke the scoreless tie with 15 minutes left in the half and eight minutes later, Cole added an unassisted goal for some insurance.

