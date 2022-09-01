ALLEGANY — A pair of first-half goals was all the Portville boys soccer team needed to create some distance from Ellicottville in the season-opener for both teams.
Portville won Thursday’s first-round Gator Cup Small School matchup 2-0 with goals from Mario Pascucci and Michael Cole.Simon Szymanski assisted on Pascucci’s marker that broke the scoreless tie with 15 minutes left in the half and eight minutes later, Cole added an unassisted goal for some insurance.
“I thoguth we palyed pretty controlled for a better part of the first half,” PCS coach J.J. McIntosh said. “The second half we got away from playing a little more possesion and got into playing a little more direct. Doing so resulted in the majority of the second half being played betweeen the 18s. It was hit back and forth there for a while with no one really generating scoring chances.”
Troy Vansickle made three saves for Portville (1-0). Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge made seven stops in goal for Ellicottville (0-1).
“Our keeper made a really nice save to keep the shutout,” McIntosh added. “We have a few young kids in critical spots that really rose to the occasion in their first varsity experience.
“Ellicottvile was quick to transition, they’ve got some skilled players and my guys stepped up to play with those skilled players for the majority of the game.”
Portville will play International Prep in the small school championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. Ellicottville plays Avoca/Prattsburgh in the consolation game at 12:30 p.m.