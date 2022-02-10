OLEAN — For the second time this year, the Olean girls basketball team met Dunkirk coming off a loss. And for the second time this year, that was just the remedy it needed for getting back on track.
And this time, Anayah Parks-Barker was the catalyst.
The senior guard had the hot hand throughout, draining six 3-pointers and pouring in 30 points — both career highs — to power the Huskies to a 63-31 victory on Thursday in a CCAA West I rematch. Olean’s 63 points were a season high, seven more than its previous best in a 56-28 triumph over Dunkirk in the teams’ first meeting. Much of that was supplied by Parks-Barker, who also hit five shots inside the 3-point line and made both her free throw attempts.
JoJo Gibbons and Leah Williams each added 10 points for Olean, which moved back within a game of .500 overall (7-8, 5-3). Anadallane Rodriguez-Otero had 11 points for the Marauders (1-16).
“She was tremendous,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said of Parks-Barker. “She played good defense, her defense led to offense and she couldn’t miss tonight.”
Of her team’s defensive effort as a whole, she added: The last couple games, we’ve had really good defensive games and it’s carrying over game after game. When you play good defense it leads to good offense.”
CCAA WEST I
Randolph 74, Allegany-Limestone 28
ALLEGANY — Payton Morrison (five 3s) led four double-digit scorers with 24 points to lead Randolph.
Skylar Herington notched 15 points while Katelynn Storer and Kyra Pence added 14 and 13, respectively, for the Cardinals (14-3).
Gianna DeRose drained four 3s en route to 15 points and also had three steals for the Gators (4-10). Maddie Callen chipped in five rebounds.
“Randolph is as good as they get,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “They are quick on both ends of the court and never quit. We came out and got frazzled by their pressure and weren’t making smart decisions with the ball. You can’t win games when you have more turnovers than points, but I thought we absolutely never quit.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 45, Falconer 42
FALCONER — Mallory Welty scored 17 points, Mia Welty had 13 and both twin sisters came up big in the final 31 seconds to lift Portville to a thrilling victory.
After falling into an early 12-point hole and trailing by five at halftime, the Panthers held the Golden Falcons to just two third-quarter points before going into the final frame tied at 31.
Still down three (42-39) with 31 seconds left, Mia drilled one of her three 3-pointers to tie it up. Portville then responded with its best defense of the night, getting a stop on each of the Falcons’ next two possessions, which forced Falconer to foul. Mallory hit one-of-two free throws initially to put the Panthers ahead (43-42). After the second stop, she hit both to make it 45-42.
With seven seconds left, Falconer got the ball to Ava Fenton in the corner, but her shot missed and Portville’s Lilly Bentley grabbed the rebound, allowing Portville to run out the final few seconds.
Mallory, who scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half to keep Portville afloat, added six assists and a pair of steals while Mia had three steals. Bentley had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds and Ava Haynes pulled down 10 rebounds for the Panthers (15-3, 8-1).
“Wow, what an exciting game,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “They could not miss in the first half and we were a bit shell-shocked by it. But we kept battling and Mallory and Lilly (8 first-half points) had a pretty good two-man game going.”
Welty added, “The game was extremely aggressive under the hoops and I felt they were letting a little too much go. Just because Lilly is taller than other people does not mean she isn’t being fouled. Mia decided to pick up her game in the fourth by scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second half.”
Tess Spangenburg had 12 points on four 3s while Grace Lundmark added 10 for the Falcons (10-5, 5-3).
“It was a game where both teams battled and everyone was on the edge of their seats,” Welty said. “One of those games that neither team deserved to lose.”
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 55, Franklinville 41
FRANKLINVILLE — Danielle West recorded 21 points as Pine Valley avenged a 48-39 loss to Franklinville in the teams’ first meeting.
Haleigha Hardy and Trista Farnham added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for PV (7-9), which built up a 27-17 halftime lead before using a 17-11 third quarter to all but seal it.
Sofia Bentley and Megan Jackson accounted for much of Franklinville’s production, totaling 18 and 16 points, respectively. The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Panthers (12-6).
Salamanca 38, North Collins 30
SALAMANCA — Jillian Rea piled up 17 points, six rebounds and four assists as Salamanca secured a season sweep of NC.
Bella Wolfe grabbed eight rebounds with four blocks, Karina Crouse had seven rebounds and three steals and Makenzie Oakes had six boards for the Warriors (7-9, 6-3), who outscored the Eagles 20-7 over the middle two quarters to turn a 15-12 deficit into a double-digit (32-22) lead.
Michaela Rice had 15 points for North Collins (6-10).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 47, Forestville 25
FORESTVILLE — Alex Minnekine notched an impressive triple-double of 25 points, including four treys, 10 rebounds and 11 steals to lead Cattaraugus-LV.
While Minnekine matched Forestville’s scoring effort on her own, Onalee Osgood added nine points for the Timberwolves (4-12), who snapped a seven-game slide with a convincing win.
Morgan Becker had six points for the Hornets (0-14).
IAC
New Life Christian 36, Christian Central 24
ALLEGANY — Brightleen Ngunyi recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to guide New Life to its fifth-straight win.
Trailing 11-10 after the first quarter, NLC (8-4) outscored Christian Central in each of the final three quarters to pull away.
Audrey Zimmerman had 14 points for Christian Central, which played New Life much closer after falling 64-28 in the teams’ first meeting.