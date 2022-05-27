FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville baseball team missed its opportunity in the first inning.
Yeah, the Panthers plated a run after surrendering three in the top half, but they could have had more, leaving three runners on base, while, in coach Reed Mitrowski’s words, succumbing to a little bit of the “pressure” that comes with a playoff semifinal.
In the second inning, it was given a similar chance.
And this time, it didn’t miss.
Beau Bielecki posted a pair of doubles, the first of which sparked a four-run second inning that put Franklinville ahead 5-3 and propelled it to a win by that same score in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Wednesday.
Bielecki finished with three hits, two RBI and a run scored. The No. 2 Panthers not only rallied from that early 3-0 deficit, they grabbed a little bit of revenge on Pine Valley, which beat Franklinville 16-7 in last year’s Class D championship game.
No. 9 hitter Gannon Callahan doubled, scored a run and walked twice. He helped engineer that big second inning with his two-base hit to start the frame.
“In the second inning, it was the same thing,” Mitrowski noted. “It was the bottom of the order that started us. Gannon doubled, and that’s kind of what got us going.
“That was kind of their undoing. Their pitcher had a double of walks, we had a couple of timely hits there. We stranded guys in multiple innings later on; we had some opportunities throughout the game and couldn’t quite get it done. But luckily in the second, the bottom (of the order) started it for us, and that was huge.”
Isaac Towne had an RBI single and scored a run for the home Panthers (12-4), who will face top-seeded Clymer/Sherman/Panama in their second-straight title game appearance on Sunday at Diethrick Park in Jamestown (2 p.m.). Freshman Matthew Spittler was solid as the FCS starter, striking out seven while issuing just one walk over six innings. For the second-straight outing, senior ace Blake Frank was strong in relief, striking out the side in the seventh to ensure the victory.
“Blake has been great the last two games in relief,” Mitrowski said. “Spittler, he had a bumpy first inning, but then he had five really good innings after that, he posted five zeros in a row. He was very good, he stranded five guys. That’s a big performance from a young pitcher.”
Third-seeded Pine Valley finished the season 11-8.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D SEMIFINALS
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 10, Ellicottville 0, 5 inn.
CLYMER — Kurtis Olson and Tate Catanese both homered and Gabe Roth allowed just one hit over four innings to power Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Olson finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs and Catanese also drove in three runs. Roth struck out 10 and issued no walks while Trent Burchanowski finished off the one-hit, no-walk shutout.
Austin White had two hits and he and Burchanowski (2 RBI) both doubled for the top-seeded Wolfpack, who took control early with a five-run first inning. C/S/P (15-1) will meet No. 2 Franklinville in Saturday’s championship game at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park.
Lucas Marsh had the lone hit for No. 4 Ellicottville, which finished the season 11-10.
“They’re definitely as good as advertised,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said of the Wolfpack. “They’re good in every facet of the game. But overall, I’m really proud of our guys. It was a good season, we earned a home playoff game, we won it, we won 11 games (total). We just ran into a really good baseball team today.”
CLASS A2 SEMIFINAL
Iroquois 10, Pioneer 0, 5 innings
ELMA — After a 12-5 regular season and winning its playoff quarterfinal over Williamsville South, Pioneer’s campaign came to an end.
The fourth-seeded Panthers finished 13-6. Top-seeded Iroquois (13-4) will play No. 3 Amherst in Saturday’s championship game in Depew.