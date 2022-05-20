PORTVILLE — Seeded second in the Section 6 Class C playoffs, the Portville softball team began its postseason campaign with a scare from upset-minded Wilson.
Portville fell behind twice in Thursday’s Class C quarterfinal but rallied immediately both times. First, Wilson plated a run in the top of the first but the Panthers responded with three in the bottom of the inning. The Lakewomen took the lead again, 4-3, with a three-run fifth, but again Portville posted three of its own in the bottom of the frame. That fifth-inning rally, sparked by two walks followed by an RBI double from Sam Steadman, then an RBI bunt and hit, gave the Panthers the offense they needed to hold on 6-4.
“I was really pleased with the way they were able to come back,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said of his Panthers. “When Wilson went ahead, 4-3 that is a situation where you want to see how your team is going to respond. We had some really solid at-bats and base-running at the bottom of the order.”
Pitcher Mallory Welty struck out six batters and walked two over a complete game for the Panthers (17-1). Welty reached the 100-strikeout mark over her senior season, just the second such season by a pitcher under Torrey at Portville.
“It was also our Senior Night, “ Torrey said. “I’m very proud of our seniors and the way they played tonight.”
Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and a run scored for PCS. Sam Steadman (RBI) and Mallory Welty both had a double and a run scored. Mia Welty marked a run and an RBI.
Abby Hurtgam struck out two and walked five while holding Portville to six hits. Juliana Levesque went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI, while Isabella Lemke had two runs and two stolen bases and Rian Faery had a run, RBI and two stolen bases for No. 7 Wilson (7-9).
“They were a very well-coached team, Wilson, and their record was not indicative of their abilities,” Torrey noted. “They came out ready to play and it was a fun playoff softball atmosphere.”
Portville is set to play host to No. 3 Gowanda on Wednesday in a semifinal.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINAL
Olean 20, Springville 8
ST. BONAVENTURE — No. 2 Olean (12-7) opened the postseason with an offseason eruption, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and leading 19-0 after three, finishing with 19 total hits.
Olean’s Kiley Anastasia struck out 11 batters and walked three over six innings and Emma Edwards struck out the side to close the seventh.
Olivia Kratts went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI and Ariel Maine went 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run.
Makenna Pancio 2 (double, two RBI, three runs), Anastasia (four RBI, three runs), Ava Finch (double, two runs) and Hannah Nelson (three RBI, two runs) had two hits each while Edwards had a triple, five runs and an RBI.
For No. 10 Springville (7-11), Ella Whitman went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a run while Kailea Sullivan was 2-for-4 with two runs and Mckenzie Steff hit a double.
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Clymer/Sherman 7, West Valley 5
WEST VALLEY — Janelle Burchanowski (2-for-4) set the tone with a first-inning two-run home run to lead C/P to a 5-4 upset.
Reagan Bates and Pagie Gratto each had two hits while Sam Henning (3 SO, 2 BB) earned the win for No. 5 Clymer/Sherman (8-7). Nikki Blackwell went 3-for-3 while Samantha Herbst was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and Maggie Parish had two hits for No. 4 West Valley (7-8). Colleen Keller fanned 10 while allowing eight hits and two walks.
The Wildcats rallied from a 7-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“We settled in (after the first-inning home run),” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “We struck out the side in the next inning and we only struck out three times, it seemed like we always just hit it right at someone, and they made the plays.
“The girls fought hard, being down 7-0 and fighting back to make it 7-5, I’m proud of them for hanging in there and not giving up.”
Ellicottville 7, Panama 6
ALLEGANY — Jaida Mendell, Jocelyn Wyatt and Allison Rowland scored two runs each to lead No. 3 Ellicottville (8-7) into the Class D semifinals.
Mendell hit a triple, Wyatt a double and Rowland a single for the Eagles in a game held at Allegany-Limestone. Pitcher Ande Northrup held Panama to seven hits, striking out three and walking two.
For No. 6 Panama (3-11), Mandy Brink went 2-for-4 and Kylie Morgan had a triple. Pitchers Jess Lyon and Emma Cooper combined to allow five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Ellicottville is set to visit No. 2 North Collins on Wednesday in a semifinal.