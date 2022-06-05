PORTVILLE — Playing its third game in as many days, Oakfield-Alabama did not have the benefit of rest going into Saturday’s Far West Regional.
The Hornets came up with a stellar pitching performance all the same. It just wasn’t quite enough to beat Portville and its lefty ace Maxx Yehl. A week after his complete-game shutout gave the Panthers a Section 6 championship over Gowanda, Yehl went deep again in the Class C regional, throwing all but one pitch while helping Portville hang on for a 3-2 victory and clinch just its second state semifinal trip in program history.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth and adding another run in the seventh, Portville held off a Hornets rally in the bottom of the inning. O-A scored two unearned runs on a walk, error, fielder’s choice and one hit, finally forcing Yehl off the mound as he hit the mandated pitch count limit with two outs and a runner on first base. In came shortstop Luke Petryszak, who immediately drew a groundout to third base for a one-pitch save to seal the victory.
PORTVILLE had only played one one-run game this season, an extra-innings sectional semifinal thriller over Silver Creek/Forestville. But in a tight game with a trip to the final four on the line, coach Mike Matz’s team kept its cool again.
“We're a confident group,” Matz said. “We’ve been loose and we’ve been confident all year. I don't think that should change now. I just want our guys to keep the swagger we’ve had all year, I want them to maintain that, and I think we did. Obviously, nobody stinks at this level; Oakfield-Alabama is a tremendous team. But we have some good leadership, and there were a couple times, especially in the later innings when Oakfield threatened and I didn't even have to make a visit. They policed themselves, they understand ... and that's an x-factor when they (can say), ‘I understand this moment’s getting pretty big ... slow it down.’”
Yehl and Kyle Porter traded blank frames for the first four innings, until Portville finally broke through in the fifth. Luke Petruzzi provided a spark with a one-out walk and stole second base. Then Dakota Mascho and Mario Pascucci, the sixth and seventh batters in the order, hit back-to-back RBI singles for a 2-0 lead.
Yehl led off the top of the seventh reaching first on a dropped third strike. He stole second, then scored on a Petruzzi RBI single.
“No matter what circumstance we're in, we're always going to keep the momentum on our side,” Yehl said. “So I feel like just keeping the momentum, keeping the happy smiles, (that) kept us up, kept us alike, kept us positive, kept us going. We backed each other up on the field, off the field. We knew that if we kept our chins up, anything would happen and we came out here and we did that.”
Michael Cole had Portville’s only other hit with a double in the sixth, dropping a fly ball past the second baseman in short right field and flashing his leadoff speed to get to second. Petruzzi finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, run and three stolen bases.
WITH HITS at a premium, Portville got production from the middle and bottom of its order.
“Our bottom of the order has been doing work for us,” Matz said. “We like to think that we hit one through nine, and you just never know. They don't always necessarily get the headlines or the name in the paper, but when we need a big hit, man, those guys come through.”
Yehl finished with 14 strikeouts and four walks, allowing four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Porter, meanwhile, threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed.
Yehl said he felt good pitching to his maximum, having trained all week to do so.
“That's the plan,” he said. “Do the proper work off the mound, prepare myself and keep going for my team.”
Matz relied on the West Virginia-bound Yehl to get through almost the entire game.
“He will let me know if he's done,” Matz said. “I've had him as a student and as a player for going on five years now. We have that relationship where if he's done he'll tell me, and I trust him to tell me. Being a former pitcher, I always take the side of the pitchers, so if a pitcher comes to me and says, 'you know what, my arm's not feeling (good), I don't have anything,' then I'm going to trust him.”
COLTON Yasses and Bodie Hyde had the lone hits for Section 5 titleist Oakfield-Alabama (18-4), including an RBI single by Hyde in the seventh.
The Panthers will play Section 9 champion Chester in a Class C state semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School.
The only other time Portville made the final four, it advanced to the state championship game in 1998. One of the stars of that ‘98 team, Jon Andrianoff, gave the Panthers a pregame speech before Saturday’s regional.
“We have all these people helping us that are on our side,” Matz said. “We got a police and fire escort out of town today. Jon came down and gave us a pep talk. We've had guys, former players, coming down to practice. There's just so many people that want this for us.”
Yehl was all smiles in the dugout after the latest playoff win, reflecting on the support for his team.
“We've been working for this since the first day we started,” he said. “Just to come out there in that crazy last inning, we just did our thing and finished the game how we knew we could and it just feels awesome giving back to the community. Seeing that (support) really shows you how much people actually care. So just doing that for ourselves and doing it for the community meant everything.”
The Panthers (21-1) have a chance at history now, just two games away from a state title. For Matz, though, it’s a final week to spend with a special team, one that’s lost just two games in the last two years.
“Like I've told the kids for weeks now, I just enjoy these guys,” he said. “So every time we win, especially in the playoffs, it's more time that we can be together. Literally, this is it. So we bought ourselves another week. The plaque is awesome and the trophies are cool and we've got one more week with a fantastic group of boys.”