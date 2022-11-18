Portville team

Members of the Portville girls volleyball team celebrate after sweeping Fredonia in a CCAA Central match back on Sept. 6. The Panthers have returned to the New York State Final Four, where they’ll begin their quest for a seventh championship on Saturday in Glens Falls.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

PORTVILLE — The Portville volleyball team will meander the halls of both the high and elementary schools as the music department’s band plays it out. It will board its bus, which will be guided by the local fire department to Olean. It will then meet a Portville alumnus police officer, who will escort it to the expressway.

And from there, the Panthers will attempt what for most programs is a once or twice in a generation achievement, but for them has become an annual pursuit: Winning another state championship.

