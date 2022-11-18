PORTVILLE — The Portville volleyball team will meander the halls of both the high and elementary schools as the music department’s band plays it out. It will board its bus, which will be guided by the local fire department to Olean. It will then meet a Portville alumnus police officer, who will escort it to the expressway.
And from there, the Panthers will attempt what for most programs is a once or twice in a generation achievement, but for them has become an annual pursuit: Winning another state championship.
Portville has won six state titles, all under the guidance of Kelly Unverdorben since 2008 and five since 2014. It’s reached the New York State Final Four in five-straight seasons, excluding 2020 for COVID-19, a year that very likely would have ended with a return trip to Glens Falls.
Its quest for Lucky No. 7 — and back-to-back crowns — begins Saturday morning when it opens Class C semifinal pool play at 9:30 a.m. against Port Jefferson, of Section 11, and continues with matches against Galway (Section 2) and Lansing (Section 4). Should the Panthers be one of two teams to emerge from the round-robin format, they would play for their seventh state title on Sunday at noon.
NOT PART of Portville’s pod this year are familiar foes Millbrook, whom the Panthers defeated for last year’s championship and is now in Class D, and Valhalla, which handed PCS its only state title loss during its golden era, in 2019. Among the formidable squads in their place is Galway, a perennial Class D power that made the jump to Class C this fall by choice, Unverdorben said.
“They are at states often,” Unverdorben noted. “They seem to be well-rounded as far as defense and they seem to play a lot of good teams throughout their season — Burnt Hills; and they were in a tournament with Millbrook, Mount Academy, St. Mary’s-Lancaster and Fairport. I’m sure they’re going to be a pretty good team.”
Portville, though, has been the standard. And that remains the case this year.
THE PANTHERS enter states at 21-0, having won 62 of 63 sets for the season. They cruised past Allegany-Limestone (25-15, 25-11, 25-8) and LeRoy (25-9, 25-11, 25-10) for the sectional and Far West Regional titles, respectively. They shook off their only lost set of the year to down playoff rival Eden, 3-1, in the Section 6 Class C crossover.
The one thing that might truly give Portville the edge? Experience. Five of the Panthers’ six starters were on the floor in that role in last year’s win over Millbrook, though Jillian Stebbins has ably made the move from libero to setter. Also included in that group are outside hitters Tori Unverdorben (related story, this page), an AVCA Third Team All-America honoree, and Ava Haynes and middle hitters Lillian Bentley and Samantha Steadman.
This marks the third Final Four appearance for the younger Unverdorben, who was a freshman starter on the Panthers’ runner-up team in 2019 and an all-tournament selection last fall.
“That’s huge for any team,” said Kelly Unverdorben of being battle-tested. “It’s big for Galway too, because they’re there year after year as well.”
She added, “I call that points in your pocket, and it’s huge. They’ve already experienced it and they know the ropes and I think it takes a lot of the nerves out of it. It’s not gonna take 100 percent out, but it’s gonna take a little bit of that excitement out. They won’t be as nervous as it is for the first time like some of the other kids that will be there.”
PORTVILLE, of course, understands what it takes to be successful on this stage; it’s now going for its third repeat in the last decade after winning in both 2014 and ‘15 and 2017 and ‘18. And so the question becomes: Is there a special formula for claiming this two-day event or is it simply a matter of playing Portville volleyball?
You’d certainly believe it if it was the latter. Only St. Mary’s and Eden have come even close to touching the Panthers this season.
“A little bit of both, I think,” said Unverdorben, whose squad this year has also received a notable boost from sixth starter Mia Rhinehart. “They have to play Portville volleyball, they have to do all the things you need to do well to win, like serve and serve receive and play some aggressive defense. They’re gonna have to read the opponent a lot and know exactly what they’re doing … and do things a little bit better on the other side.”
Fourteen years and six state titles later, Portville is still as hungry for an NYS plaque as it’s ever been. And even though many of these players would be hoisting that plaque for a second time, a state championship in 2022 would mean just as much as any that came before it, Unverdorben said.
“Every year that we get this far, it means so much to the kids,” the long-time coach pointed out. “It’s such a cool thing because as young kids, for them to work really hard and then to see it pay off, win or lose, (with the Final Four experience) you’re always getting something out of the hard work. No matter what, it will mean the world to them. It’s pretty special, they’ve worked really hard for the opportunity.”