WEST SENECA — After the way his team’s season ended a year ago, Portville boys soccer coach J.J. McIntosh admitted he had his doubts.
Following an unbeaten regular season, the 16-win Panthers lost in the sectional semifinals in 2021 leading the veteran head coach to wonder, “It was just one of those things where it’s just like, ‘Boy, if it’s not with this group then maybe it’s not going to happen for us.’”
But his Portville Panthers had no intentions of coming up short in 2022.
Using a first half offensive flurry and dominant defense late, the second-seed Panthers toppled top-seed Holland/Franklinville/West Valley 3-1 Monday night in the Section VI Class C championship game at West Seneca East High School.
It was the first boys soccer championship in school history, made all the more sweeter after that heartbreak a season ago.
“Four defensive starters for us, two center-mids, defensive MVP for our league, player of the year in our league — we graduate all of them (from a season ago),” McIntosh said. “And now here we are with a sectional title under our belts.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling right now to be honest with you.”
Portville (14-3-1), winners of nine straight entering the championship game, wasted no time showing it belonged.
On a corner kick just over a minute and a half into the game, Brady German set up Cole Faulkner on a set piece into the box and Faulkner took full advantage of his opportunity, sending the game’s first shot past a lunging defender and the goalkeeper to give the Panthers the early advantage.
“We’ve ran that and it hasn’t worked,” McIntosh said with a laugh. “We always get a shot off of it, but man did it count in a big moment.”
Holland (11-7-1) tied the game 10 minutes later, however, when Gabe Leach fired a shot from an implausible angle behind the net. Leach and Portville goalie Troy VanSickle were seemingly the only two people at the stadium to realize it had crossed the line for a moment.
But it was a minor blip for VanSickle, who played an otherwise stellar game, tested especially early by the Holland forwards.
“I think the wind helped it a little bit and I think he thought it was going wide and he wasn’t all the way to the post,” McIntosh said of that first goal. “I’m glad the team responded and bailed him out because he’s bailed us out all year.”
VanSickle’s teammates didn’t wait long to pick their goalie back up and regain their lead.
Michael Cole ripped a shot off the post and into the net with 12:40 to go in the half and then Bryan Randolph picked up a loose ball from just inside the 15-yard-line and made no mistake in burying it to tack on an insurance goal with just over eight minutes to play until halftime.
“We’ve been trying to get them on frame, low and hard,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been preaching low and hard. We practice it and there was a lot of traffic in there where I’m sure it was tough for the goalie to see it and sometimes it’ll fall and it fell for us in the right moments today.”
The final 40 minutes saw few quality chances for either team. Instead, Portville controlled possession and limited Holland to few shots that fell anywhere near the target.
And in a half that saw the other team fighting for its season, the Panthers played a controlled and relaxed style of soccer. In other words, they looked nothing like kids that were playing in a sectional championship game for the first time in their lives.
“When we stepped on the field, I didn’t feel like we had a whole bunch of nerves; it was more excitement,” McIntosh said. “Rewinding back to when we played Randolph (first round playoff game) there were a lot of nerves.
“These last two games it felt like a little more excitement. They played hard and they played for each other. They believe in each other and it showed.”
Portville will look to keep its historical season going this weekend in the Far West Regional against the winner of Tuesday’s Section 5 crossover between Avon and Red Creek this weekend in Spencerport.
“It’s funny, a few of them kind of had no idea that there was more,” McIntosh said. “Our section chair said to us, ‘I’ll see you guys in Rochester,’ and a kid looked up and said ‘Rochester?’
“We’ll enjoy tonight, tomorrow will be a fun day in school, and then we’ll get refocused.”