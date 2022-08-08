OLEAN — The 15th annual Bergreen Junior Match Play Championship will be held this weekend at Bartlett Country Club.
The field of eight junior golfers was selected based on their play in the recently concluded Penn-York Junior Golf League.
The top seed for this year’s event is Curtis Barner, of Kane, Pa., who last week won the boys’ Division I (16-18) overall points honor and the Kevin Forrest Award for sportsmanship. Barner logged a 72.6 average across the five junior tournaments.
The No. 2 seed is Cameron Crist from Maple Grove. The third seed is Jake Franz from Bradford while the fourth seed is Traden Gray from Frewsburg.
The Women’s Golf Association, of Bartlett, is co-sponsoring the championship to carry on the wishes of long time women’s association member Betty Bergreen.
The tournament begins Friday and concludes on Saturday. Pairings and tee times are listed below:
Friday’s First Round8:00 a.m. 1. Curtis Barner vs. 8. Brady Streich 4. Traden Gray vs. 5. Kamdyn McClain
8:10 a.m.
2. Cameron Crist vs. 7. Drew Keleman 3. Jake Franz vs. 6. Kaden Heckman
Semifinals12:30 p.m. Barner/Streich winner vs Gray/McClain winner Crist/Keleman winner vs Franz/Heckman winner
Saturday’s championship8:00 a.m.