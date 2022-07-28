Little League Baseball can use whatever justification it wants.
After changing the World Series path for its United States teams, however, the formula change clearly benefits the host state. While the winner of the ongoing Pennsylvania Little League State Championship won’t be guaranteed a spot in the World Series, its chances are perhaps greater than ever before.
New for 2022, the Little League World Series — held in South Williamsport — will feature 20 total teams, an expansion from the 16-team field of years past. Instead of eight United States teams, 10 will now qualify, and the new regional format directly impacts — and benefits — Pennsylvania.
PA will still compete in the Mid-Atlantic region, as it had previously. With the addition of a third region in the Northeast, however, the Mid-Atlantic was shrunk from six teams to four.
The winner of the PA state tournament will be decided Monday, at the end of a six-day tournament held at Pitt-Bradford. That team will then compete against champions from Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., for a spot in the LLWS field.
Two notable states, however, will be missing from the field — New York and New Jersey. They’ll compete in the new “Metro” regional, added to the field this year, alongside Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The change essentially splits what was once two regions — Mid-Atlantic and New England — into three, each now containing four teams instead of six. NE will now encompass Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
The big winner of this change? Pennsylvania.
“It changes our tournament considerably because the East is now divided into three four-team regions instead of two six-team regions. Typically, the powerhouses in the Mid-Atlantic came from New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania, so when you take the other two out of it, things seem to bode well for whoever wins here.
SINCE 2001, all but five Mid-Atlantic champions have hailed from either New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania, and the three states have accounted for every champion since 2013. PA has accounted for five of those titles, most recently in 2021 when Upper Providence won the region.
The Keystone State is certainly not guaranteed a LLWS spot under the new format, but from a numbers perspective, its chances are exponentially higher.
Another new region was added to the Western part of the country, as the “Mountain” region poached Montana and Wyoming from the Northwest and Nevada and Utah from the West. Like in the Northeast, the split simply shrinks the other two pre-existing regions to four teams each.
Little League also added two new international berths, which will be awarded to Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico on a rotational basis. Two of the nations will receive an automatic bid each year, eliminating their need to qualify through the Caribbean regional.
The other four US regions (Southeast, Great Lakes, Midwest, Southwest) and other eight international regions (Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Europe/Africa, Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Australia) remain unchanged.
Adding four teams to the World Series benefits all involved — more players, coaches and parents get the once-in-a-lifetime experience that comes with the tournament. Little League’s expansion choices, however, are interesting, especially in the eastern part of the country, where the untouched Southeast region remains a baseball hotbed.
Maybe the addition of Metro and Mountain regions made the most geographical sense to Little League. Maybe it corresponded best to the number of registered teams in each area.
Whatever the reason, the change gives Pennsylvania an easier road to South Williamsport — and the crowds, merchandise and food sales that come with the host state’s presence.