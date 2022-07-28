Greencastle PA baseball

Greencastle’s Luke Anderson (left) stomps into a mob of awaiting teammates after hitting a home run during his team’s 3-0 victory over Back Mountain in the first round of the Pennsylvania Little League state tournament Wednesday at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

Little League Baseball can use whatever justification it wants.

After changing the World Series path for its United States teams, however, the formula change clearly benefits the host state. While the winner of the ongoing Pennsylvania Little League State Championship won’t be guaranteed a spot in the World Series, its chances are perhaps greater than ever before.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social