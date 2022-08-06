BRADFORD, Pa. — For many on the Pennsylvania side of the state border, the number in mind is probably six.
The PA all-stars are unbeaten in the last five Big 30 All-Star Charities Classics, having won four (2016-18 and last year) while settling for a 27-27 deadlock in 2019. That’s tied for the longest unbeaten streak in series history with a pair of New York stretches (1974-78, 1990-94), though in NY’s case, all five were wins.
Yes, PA has been the better team of late, winning those four by an average of 22 points and taking a 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter of the 2019 contest before a furious NY rally forced the tie. And it can push that number to six in tonight’s 48th renewal at Bradford High’s Parkway Field (7 o’clock).
But while the goal, on the surface, might seem to merely keep that streak alive, to Justin Bienkowski, the magic number is actually one.
As in, one win.
With last year’s 35-0 victory, Pennsy managed to knot the all-time series, 22-22-3. PA has never led the matchup, only ever playing from behind. And so the bigger goal is just that: win one and go out in front for the first time.
“We made it clear at Media Day that in terms of the win column, it’s 22 for both sides,” said Bienkowski, the Port Allegany coach who’s leading PA in tonight’s clash. “So that’s kind of been our focus talking to the kids about, we want to make sure that for one year at least, Pennsylvania’s on top of this won-loss record.
“As far as the streak, no, we haven’t really talked about it.”
THE GAME, of course, doesn’t lack for starpower.
Pennsylvania boasts a pair of multi-year Big 30 all-stars at quarterback in Smethport’s Noah Lent and St. Marys’ Christian Coudriet. New York will counter with Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Lucas Marsh, who had a superb breakout year in 2021, and Brody Hopkins, the leader of a perennially strong Pioneer team. It also has Olean’s Railey Silvis, though the dynamic Huskies signal-caller will be playing defense tonight.
In total, 21 of 31 Big 30 all-star selections from last fall will suit up, including two of three major award winners in Salamanca’s Kody Shinners (Lineman of the Year) and Smethport’s Travis Cooney (Defensive POY). Given that name recognition, it would be understandable if either side got caught up in who the other team had.
Bienkowski, though, has been through the all-star game experience before, having coached the North in last summer’s Frank Varischetti All-Star Game in DuBois, Pa. To him, the best approach is to ensure you have your own house in order.
And after two weeks of practice, he feels his team has done that.
“As far as (that time) went, we’re very satisfied with the install,” he said. “It took us … maybe four days to get it all in, and then just refine it. The kids have been receptive to everything, they’ve offered some constructive criticism on some things, ‘this is how we did it’ and ‘let’s try this.’ Minus the driving, it was just a very positive experience.”
Bienkowski, who will bring a roster of 41 (with one injury) into Bradford, then noted of his team’s mentality, “In terms of what we tell the kids is just how can we be the best PA we can be? So that really was where we focused on versus the streak.”
That’s not to say the two sides are unfamiliar with one another.
BACK IN May, Bienkowski and Jake Burkholder, the Southwestern boss who will lead New York, exchanged information in an effort to enhance the competition for tonight. Even in an all-star game, Bienkowski has embraced the scouting side that’s gone into it.
“He’s been great to deal with back-and-forth (with that stuff). Credit to him,” the Port A coach said of Burkholder, who will have a roster of 39, with two injuries. “We’ve watched a little film and kind of treated it very much like we would a week-to-week game in the season … and it’s gone well for us.
“Coach Ty Harper (from NYS Class D power Clymer/Sherman/Panama) is calling their offense, and that doesn’t mean that he’s not gonna put together something that we didn’t see on film. But I don’t think we could be any more ready than we are right now in a two-week prep period.”
TONIGHT, Bienkowski will guide the Pennsy defense while primarily leaving the offense in the hands of his regular offensive coordinator, Seth Lowery. That, he said, is one of the positives of the game’s platoon system — he’s been able to focus on a single side. And in that way, this is just “another” game for him.
It’s what the Charities Classic stands for, the elements that go beyond the sidelines, that has him excited for tonight.
“It’s the idea that these parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and former coaches are in the crowd,” he said, “and getting the chance to interact with some of the committee members and parents of these kids throughout this process.”
Of the game itself, in which NY will also look for that one win — to stop the Pennsy win streak — he added, “We’re just hoping to bang some heads against each other, PA and NY, play a real hard, violent, but yet clean football game and just try to keep remembering:
“As much as we’re competitive and we want to win, the charity and the money raised and the people that are there all goes to such a phenomenal cause. And a huge shout-out to the Big 30 committee for everything they’ve done for the New York and PA communities.”