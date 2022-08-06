BRADFORD, Pa. — For many on the Pennsylvania side of the state border, the number in mind is probably six.

The PA all-stars are unbeaten in the last five Big 30 All-Star Charities Classics, having won four (2016-18 and last year) while settling for a 27-27 deadlock in 2019. That’s tied for the longest unbeaten streak in series history with a pair of New York stretches (1974-78, 1990-94), though in NY’s case, all five were wins.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social