(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 49th Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, the 50th anniversary game. Today, the Pennsylvania defense.)
The saying goes: offense fills seats, but defense wins games.
That adage rings especially true for All-Star games, where the majority of spectators are drawn into the stands with hopes of a game full of exciting offensive highlights from the area’s best talent. However, as Pennsylvania looks to protect its first series lead in the 50 years of the Big 30 All-Star Charity Classic, defense will be paving the way.
Through his over twenty years as a coach, Bill Vanatta has seen his fair share of the dos and don’ts of defense. Returning to the big game’s defensive coaching staff for a third time, Vanatta will be using that wealth of knowledge to fine-tune his smashmouth squad.
“Communication is key,” said Vanatta, who coaches at Eisenhower alongside Pennsy’s head coach Jim Penley. “The way we play defense is that everyone has a responsibility. You can’t cover anyone else’s responsibility, but you have to know what they’re doing.”
Per the rules of the Big 30 game, the defense must line up in a 4-3 formation, while that somewhat hampers Vanatta’s instincts and creativity, it opens the door for experimental assignments, something the Pennsy defense is taking in stride.
“The guys are adjusting well,” said Vanatta. “The linebackers and corners are really stepping it up. The defensive backs are covering really well, the linebackers are learning to fill and make that hit at the line and drive through it.”
Big 30 All-Star Addison Plants (Kane) headlines the linebacker crew, joined by David Anderson (Elk County Catholic), Gavin Burgess (Port Allegany), Evan Smith (Cameron County), Jameson Britton (Cameron County) and Caleb Penley (Eisenhower). Playing at corner is Landon Darr (Kane), Aiden McKean (Smethport) and Brendan McGee (Otto-Eldred) with Troy Adkins (Bradford), Blaze Maholic (Otto-Eldred) and Garrett Jensen (Eisenhower) filling the safety slots.
Working as the literal first line of defense is Mike Vanatta (Eisenhower), Alex Gangloff (Bradford) and Matthew Lobdell (Sheffield) as Pennsy’s defensive tackles, with Ryan Pelchy (Smethport), Keegan Watson (Smethport) and Gage Mott-Macalush (Sheffield) all at defensive end.
Working in such a short timeframe, Pennsy preparation does not include scouting the New York offense, instead planning for anything and everything.
“We’re not really sure what they’re going to throw at us. We’re going to look back at some film and see what we get. The only thing we’ve heard is that they’re looking to pass a little bit more, so we’re going to tighten up our coverages,” said Vanatta. “We’re working on putting pressure on the quarterback, making sure he’s not comfortable, making sure we get our corners in their drops and basically communicating across the front.”
Three days before the game and after several encouraging practices, Vanatta feels confident in not only his team’s ability, but chemistry and football IQ.
“This team seems to enjoy themselves. They’re adjusting quickly. I’d say this is probably one of the better team’s I’ve coached, just because they are learning (each other’s assignments and tendencies) so quickly,” said Vanatta. “I think we’re going to give (New York) a game. I think we’re going to do well. We’re going to adjust well and we’re going to be in the game and do well.”