OLEAN — Despite 26 points each from Luca Quinn and Russell Maine, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team dropped a back-and-forth contest with Oswayo Valley on Saturday.
The Green Wave outlasted the Eagles in double-overtime, 71-69, in non-league play.
Cayden Black paced OV with 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter to help the Green Wave close a four-point deficit and force OT. He added 12 more in the two extra sessions. Ian Bilski had 16 points and Allen Mertsock had 12 points, including the game-winner at the end of double-OT.
Quinn drained seven treys as part of his effort for Walsh (3-10). The Eagles held a narrow lead at halftime, 28-26, and after three quarters, 36-32, before allowing 19 fourth-quarter points as OV rallied to tie.
“We had control in the fourth quarter and like every game this year we struggled to finish,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “Give them credit, they made plays when they had to at the end of regulation to tie it.
“Their No. 44, Mertsock, had a layup on an inbounds play that won the game for them in the second overtime.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 59, Bolivar-Richburg 48
BOLIVAR — Zach Sisson drained six 3-pointers and had a big double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds to key Fillmore in a battle for first place in the league standings.
Mitch Ward posted 17 points for the Eagles (12-3, 3-0), who have won seven in a row. Fillmore jumped out to a 12-2 lead before bringing a 33-22 advantage into the break. It extended the lead to as many as 17 in the third quarter.
“Zach led the way in the first half (with three 3s), and then Carter (Sisson’s) defense and Mitch stepped up with some big transition buckets,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson told Wellsville Daily Sports’ Chris Brooks.
“We couldn’t make a basket, and they maintained the tempo all game and moved the ball really well because of it. We tried to match that tempo ourselves, but we couldn’t get any shots to fall. There were a lot of defensive lapses on our part, and it felt like we were two big steps behind them from the start. They came ready to play, and we did not.”
Cam MacDonell had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Aydin Sisson notched 11 points for Bolivar-Richburg (10-6, 2-1). Wyatt Karnuth also had 10 points while Landon Danaher chipped in five assists and four steals.
SUNDAY
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 64, Salamanca 61
SALAMANCA — Harley Hoag led Salamanca (11-4, 4-2) with 24 points and nine rebounds, but the Warriors dropped their second consecutive league game (two out of three games overall).
RJ McLarney added 11 points and Hayden Hoag had 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
For Southwestern, Aidan Kennedy had 21 points, four assists and six steals while Jason Ni had 14 points and five rebounds.
“I thought we played really hard,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “I thought we were better defensively than what we were last week. We lost this game on the boards; we were minus-14 in the rebound battle and gave up two key rebounds down the stretch in a one-possession game that hurt us.
“We're still shorthanded, obviously we were without two players that have started for us today and that's not an excuse, the other guys stepped up, gave us an opportunity to win the game and when we have those opportunities we have to take advantage of it. So we've got to learn from it, we've got to be better. We have to do a better job on the glass and continue to improve defensively because as we get to the playoffs, we know we're going to have to defend and rebound every night in order to win.”