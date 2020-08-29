The sky brightened in the East, the vast black sky slowly surrendering the stars to a greater light, the far hills and valleys a deep, hungry blackness eager to devour and battle the coming dawn, reluctant to release its hold on the night.
But it was a futile war, for the sun’s strength was a mighty one.
The harbor at northeast was bustling at this early hour, headlights cutting bright swaths across the parking lot and launch as fishermen hurried to get their crafts into the water and then park. It was just light enough to see now, a grainy, dark gray light where the ground was indistinct, but the objects around you could just be seen and avoided. Those fortunate enough to moor their craft in the marina were carrying coolers and other items down the long docks to their boats while motors coughed and leaped into life before settling into deep grumbles and the busy bubble of exhausts. Eager voices could be heard, early morning greetings, questions, jokes and teasing as friends and acquaintances readied for the days fishing.
Lake Erie’s black waters suddenly came alive, the vast barely discerned expanse clearing into a heaving, bouncing mosaic, the harbor waves small and dancing, their bright crests and shadowed hollows, ever moving, alive, restless eager. It lapped against the boat hulls in a breathing rhythm, hissed as trailer tires were pulled from it, sighed as it met the unyielding shoreline.
INTERESTING, WHEN viewed on a map, Lake Erie has a tail-like shape.
This is reflected in its Iroquoian name, Erielhonan, which translates not surprisingly into “longtail”. I find it interesting that this fact can be easily seen on a map, but how did the Indians know such a large lake’s shape exactly enough to name it so accurately? From a boat two miles from shore, Lake Erie might as well be the ocean for all you can see. Though I have never read anything on this subject, I’m forced to assume the Indians had created maps of their own or had more advanced ancestors who did, and the information passed down over the centuries.
I love the smell of the lake in the cool morning air. Moist, fresh and, yes, inspiring even to the insensitive nostrils of man. The air inland smelled of hot sun, baked earth and dry, dead grass, but here the air shouted of life and bounty that couldn’t be defeated by a few weeks of drought. Yes, this was Lake Erie, the grandest and most productive walleye fishery in the world and this fish’s abundance alone had spawned a bustling industry for charter captains and recreational fishermen all along the lake’s 241 miles of length and 871 miles of shoreline. Millions of dollars are spent here on boats, electronics, gas, fishing tackle, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, lodging, ice and clothing yearly. Yes, this is a wonderful phenomenon to see and be part of.
I’d been fortunate to fish from Conneaut, Ohio; Barcelona, Pennsylvania; Dunkirk, New York; and Silver Creek. These are just a few of the lake’s launch sites and all are within reach of the lake’s millions of walleyes.
Thousands of fishermen have taken advantage of the lake’s fantastic fishing, and I really encourage you to try it if you haven’t already done so.
But before you do, I thought I might pass along a few hints on how to make your trip a little more enjoyable.
NOW, AS mentioned, Lake Erie is a large body of water and is seldom flat as a mill pond. Even the gentlest of breezes create wave action of some type. One- to two-foot waves are considered very calm on the lake, therefore most charter boats are good-sized and stable. But, some people are prone to motion sickness or, in this case, seasickness. My oldest daughter still has a tendency to get car sick, so if you’re planning on a walleye charter which I encourage you to do, prepare for this possibility.
I have never been seasick myself, but just to play it safe I always take (Dramamine) pills as a precaution. If you begin to get a little queasy, stay in the back of the boat where the motion is less pronounced. The bow of the boat, where the cabins are located have the most exaggerated motion in the boat, the worst place you can be. A trick I learned if feeling a little off was to focus on a fixed object like the shore or clouds in the sky. This allows your body and brain to better orient itself in the moving world you find yourself in. Perhaps ironically, I always get hungry in the boat and eating and drinking settles my stomach. I really don’t know whether to recommend this to others or not.
ON THE water, the sun reflects from every angle. Always bring sunscreen and don’t forget to cover your neck, nose and ears. In the last few years, I’ve noticed my lips inexplicably have become very sensitive to the sun. Though the flavor isn’t the best, I always make sure my lips have a good coating of sunscreen, and I reapply it every four hours as, bad taste or not, you seem to lick it off.
A hat is very important to me. Even with sunglasses the glare from the sun makes me squint and grimace. Why do that? It can cause a headache so easily. I wear my favorite broad-brimmed hat or the fishing caps with wider brims and the neck cloth. Hats up your comfort level considerably.
Sunglasses are an absolute must on the water. The sun’s glare from above is strong and the constantly shifting water reflects that glare from every conceivable surface. As my dad always said, “It will burn your eyes out!” Polaroid lenses are the best as they eliminate those horizonal reflective waves from the water and block harmful UV rays as well.
Don’t forget the camera to document your fish, people, the boat and perhaps where you eat. Memories are always best preserved digitally.
Bring a cooler for your drinks, lunch and the walleyes. The captain will clean the fish for you, but you need to keep them on ice until you reach home.
Well, that’s the basics, good luck and good fishing!