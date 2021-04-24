You’d fallen exhausted into bed the night before.
After getting up at 4 a.m., experiencing another fruitless hunt, then working all day, you came home to find the kids fighting and a very upset woman. Despite your exhaustion you straighten out a few misplaced attitudes and complete a couple chores. It has been a very long, hard day before you finally collapse on the pillow.
Suddenly, its 4 a.m. again and the alarm clock is blaring. The wife gives you a hard elbow so you’ll get out of the sack and let her get back to sleep. Though your brain function is just slightly above coma, you can’t help but wonder if a turkey is really worth all this?
Good thing your buddy’s waiting for you, otherwise you’d just roll over and go back to sleep like any sane person would.
AH, SPRING gobbler hunting; there is nothing like it, is there?
Once you’re out of bed things aren’t so bad. Get dressed, grab the shotgun, vest and stumble out to the vehicle. As you’re driving, you wonder what this morning will bring.
Turning off onto the dirt road and parking, you watch your bleary-eyed hunting partner drag himself out of his truck. Like idiots, you grin at the sight of each other. He looks just as exhausted and worn out as you do.
After a few comments about the fact you’re both insane to be doing this to yourselves, you hike up the valley and hoot.
A brazen gobble cuts the clean morning silence and a huge electric shock sizzles though your body. You quickly look at each other — delight, excitement, surprise and anticipation surging through you, shining in your eyes, a great jolt of pure joy.
The bird’s moved from his last roosting area and you start a fast walk to get close to him. Having never tried to call a bird from this location before, you will soon be faced with what I feel may be the biggest challenge a turkey hunter faces. Just where and how do you set up?
Now, I am going to admit to you right now that I don’t have a black and white answer to just what determines a perfect set up, no one has, but here are three rules you must keep in mind when setting up on a gobbler.
THE NUMBER one challenge, the biggest reason I have failed to bag a bird that seemed interested, is thick cover or some type of natural barrier. I know there are exceptions, but gobblers hate to walk through thick saplings, cross a deep ravine, creek or low brush. Doing so places them at risk. To a wise Tom survival rule No. 1 is: ‘Avoid any cover or obstacle predators can use if you wish to avoid being eaten.’ The turkeys know this instinctively. In the predawn darkness it’s difficult for you to see the many obstacles that might stop a bird coming, but keep an eye out and be aware of them.
As we closed in on the gobbler we discovered the ridge top was covered with blow downs and thick saplings, an impossible situation. Looking downhill to our left revealed an open bench and after a quick conference we dropped down to it and moved closer to the bird.
The second rule is knowing or anticipating which direction the gobbler travels after flying down. Gobblers usually follow the hens or wander off in the direction they expect to find them. If you have never hunted the bird before you have to guess his direction according to terrain and cover. Birds like to strut in open glades or fields and often travel old roads or skid trails. Use your knowledge of the area or make your best guess based on the circumstances.
Once we reached the bench we moved closer to the still gobbling turkey on a faint, leaf-covered trail winding around the point. The bird was now about 200 yards away and on our level. It was time to set up and, looking intently around us, we saw fresh scratching and some turkey droppings on the trail. This looked like a great spot.
THIRD, and still very important is positioning yourselves correctly before calling. The very worst thing you can do is set down in a depression or any other area that blocks or limits your ability to see clearly all around. I have had big gobblers strutting 15 yards from me and not been able to shoot them. A small brush pile, another ravine, a mound, sag or any of a hundred other combinations of terrain or cover can keep you from getting a shot. It is simply maddening how a turkey can work himself in without being seen, taking every advantage of cover the area offers.
It was my turn to call today, so my buddy moved ahead sitting about 30 yards in front of me. There he could cover the road and see down over the hill and up to the ridge.
I picked a large tree growing on a little mound, quietly moved a few fallen branches onto a log in front of me to break up my outline and we waited for the bird to fly down.
Finally, he hit the ground. I called and he answered. I called again and silence. Oh, no. Was he with hens? I waited and then called again. He gobbled a little closer, a pause and another yelp. Another long silence followed. What was going on here?
The cagey bird knew where we were, but didn’t seem very eager. I felt it wouldn’t be wise to call a lot in this situation. After 15 long minutes I yelped lightly, the turkey gobbling unexpectedly below me and to the left. Moving just my eyes, the long beard appeared from behind a tree 40 yards away. He’d slipped below my partner, who was unable to get a shot.
The bird stepped behind a thick-trunked tree and I jerked my shotgun up as quickly as I could, but the red-headed gobbler thrust his neck far forward the instant his body disappeared behind the tree, so he wouldn’t lose sight of the area I was sitting at. Luckily, the split second it took him to refocus his eyes was just enough to stop him for a second. I squeezed the trigger and dropped him.
So we were lucky that day by following a few simple rules. We avoided the brush on the hilltop and dropped down to the clear bench, stumbled onto the road the turkeys traveled on and sat in locations that offered cover yet still had good visibility all around.
If you can manage to consistently do these three things I know you will have more success in the future.
Good luck and good hunting.