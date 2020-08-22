The GPS directed me to exit.
I glimpsed an opening in the traffic and zoomed off Interstate 95 and the 70-plus mile per hour traffic flow. Going slower was a risky proposition with cars passing on either side, even at that speed.
We stopped at the traffic light and turned onto a four-lane city street where things were much more sedate. A few red lights, a traffic circle and we neared the Warwick Police/Fire Station and Ambulance dispatch. I turned into the parking lot and onto a small ramp leading to Gorton Pond.
My grandson Nate and I soon had the canoe off, and loaded it with paddles, rods, tackle boxes, a five-gallon bucket, life jackets and the anchor. I parked the car among police cruisers and private vehicles and walked to the water. A siren wailed and an ambulance, lights flashing, pulled past.
Nate unfortunately had stepped on a board with three nails sticking out of it the day before and his foot was a bit on the tender side and bandaged. A large, convenient stone allowed him to step into the front seat without wetting it and I turned the canoe until he was facing out into the lake, then stepped in myself.
THE CHANGE was immediate and somewhat of a shock. From a bustling urban environment of concrete, asphalt, stores fronts, gas stations and housing we were suddenly floating on a lake that could have been in Canada.
The south side of the pond was flanked by a wide belt of huge trees, blocking out every sign of civilization behind them. Lily pads, reeds and fallen, sunken treetops lined the shore, creating a wild and pristine view. The western end showed a few cottages scattered among the trees, but a shallow bay reached up into marshy ground where nothing but trees and water-loving foliage grew. The northern end was flanked by a steep 50-foot bank covered with huge oaks. A few well-spaced houses lined a small section at the top of the embankment, but the shoreline was clean and mowed. The northeast corner was wild, as well, while the narrow far eastern shore was an abandoned beach, cut off from access by a traffic circle well hidden by trees and a heavy growth of grape vines. I knew the area was festooned with poison ivy as Nate and I had walked the overgrown, tree-crowded abandoned sidewalk to the beach on our first visit.
As you scanned the lake at least 75% of the shoreline was tree or marsh. It seemed impossible such a private and natural setting was possible in this urban setting.
Surprisingly, despite the lack of rain, the lake waters were crystal clear and the water table at normal. The lake must have been fed by large springs to avoid the heavy algae blooms and ever-lowering water tables many local lakes were experiencing.
Other than the distant hum of traffic, well-buffered by the bordering trees, only the far too frequent shriek of sirens disturbed the peace. With the police, fire and ambulance services centered in one spot, it seemed some emergency vehicle left the parking lot every 30 minutes, sirens wailing. But we’d fished here often in the past and the mind, perhaps surprisingly, soon learned to ignore them.
OVER THE years, I’ve fished in many different states and Canada on hundreds of lakes, streams and ponds.
Each has its own individual character or spirit creating a living entity endowed with a unique personality you come to feel and recognize. Their cover, water quality, depth, food sources, density of fish and other aquatic life determines what different species live there. But I’ve never seen the diversity of bird and wildlife in such a small area as Gorton Pond.
A long expanse of lily pads stretched to our left ending in a shallow bay with a tiny island in the rear. Here a beautiful white egret stood, slowly stalking the shallows and as we watched his long neck dart forward and emerg with a wiggling sunfish held in its long rapier beak.
A big tree had fallen into the lake, but it still lived, the branches turning and curving upward in compensation for its 90-degree change in position. As we moved forward its backside emerged where a huge, great blue heron stood on a low limb only 100 feet away. He was staring intently downward and ignored us as he concentrated on a possible meal beneath him. I was able to get my camera up and snap a picture.
NATE AND I were searching for sunfish and bass, casting small jigs and tiny crankbaits, keeping to the deep weed edge. A small point with a single large willow stuck out as we neared the far side of the little bay, and as we drew near a prodigious racket arose. The point was covered in Canadian geese and it appeared there was a serious disagreement of some type taking place. A big goose was angry, its neck coiled back in a striking position, wings up and held high, stalking forward in a very threatening manner. Every goose was honking loudly and nonstop, the clamor was deafening as the crowded geese melted away from the threatening one, some flying short distances while others bumped and pushed into each other, wings flapping in an effort to escape. It resembled a sheep dog charging into a flock of sheep, a wide isle appearing magically in front of him.
Satisfied with the space he’d created, the big goose walked in a circle, the other geese watching him nervously, then settled down content with the results of his aggressive display.
Several mallard ducks on the point had taken to the water during the disturbance and paddled back deeper into the bay eager to escape the ruckus. A flock of blackbirds had flushed from the willow during the turmoil and they began to return as peace once again descended while several seagulls appeared, crying loudly and peering with cruel black eyes, circling to see if any booty might be available, something injured they could pick off.
The shore was sandy here; sandpipers, curlews, glossy grackles and a variety of small birds searched the sands for tidbits while several fly catchers darted and swooped over them. There must have been some type of insect hatch taking place for such a concentration of birds in such a small area.
Suddenly, a big splash caught my attention and I saw an osprey struggle up out of the water, a fish in his talons. His mate flew up to check out the catch and then resumed circling, looking for her own meal.
At the far corner I saw white, and at first thought it was a second egret, but the delicately curved neck and regal outline could only be that of a swan. A second appeared and I marveled at their beauty.
Amazing as it is, Gorton Pond is a wildlife mecca with an unbelievable concentration of varied wildlife, especially water birds. I’ve never seen anything like it. Who could ever have imagined this jewel could exist in downtown Warwick, Rhode Island?