If you hunt long enough strange things can happen.
You never know for sure what will take place and in archery season the odds of strange things increases tenfold. You just never know for sure.
When Jim Acker slipped into his blind this evening one of those strange occurrences was about to take place, but he never dreamed what it would be.
When the big buck stepped past his blind only six feet from him he was amazed and a little shocked by the close proximity of the big 8-point. The deer gave a startled snort, leaped high, then trotted a little ways out into the field and began eating. Jim couldn’t believe he settled down so quickly and wondered just what the deer had smelled, then decided to ignore. It was puzzling.
He aimed carefully, fired, the arrow flew and he heard it hit, the buck jumping and running quickly away. He waited a bit, found the arrow, which was wet, had very little blood and covered in dirt. He sniffed the arrow; the deer hadn’t been hit in the stomach he determined, but where had it been hit? The shot looked good, but the deer ran away very quickly and acted as if it hadn’t been struck.
I received a call to help look for this deer the next morning, and Jim, Vince, Chris and I arrived to do just that. After an extensive search we found just a few widely scattered drops of red blood some 200 yards from where the deer had been hit. Those few drops of blood started and stopped abruptly. No amount of searching uncovered another drop and we had to assume the deer wasn’t badly hurt.
The next day Jim, still searching, jumped a buck from a patch of goldenrod whose horns looked exactly like the buck he’d shot. If the deer was up and running after that amount of time the odds were he’d be fine. Jim felt a great sense of relief; a wounded deer is a heavy burden for any hunter to carry.
Two weeks passed and the identical buck showed up on a trail camera. Close examination of the photos disclosed the arrow wound just below the deer’s spine. It was hard to believe that the arrow had passed below the spine and above the lungs without doing any fatal damage. Though difficult to believe, pictures don’t lie.
When Jim called and told me the details I remembered years back Max Douthit had the same thing happen to him. He was archery hunting near Marshburg, his stand beside an apple tree. A big doe came in, Max shot, saw the arrow hit the deer high in the chest. She ran off, Max waited, then followed, but found only a few widely scattered drops of blood and wondered just what had taken place.
A few days later another doe came to the stand, Max shot and killed her and upon butchering the deer found it was the exact same doe, the arrow wound from the previous hit clearly seen in her upper chest. Well, who can explain the odds of that happening? It appears to be an impossible happenstance, but facts are facts.
Chris Shaw was also hunting out of Jim’s camp using a stand they had just put up in a promising area. He’d seen a very nice buck from this stand earlier, but it gave him the slip, appearing to be headed directly at him, then suddenly veering to the side and slipping by just out of range. Encouraged by the close call and the size of those antlers he took Tuesday off to once again wait and hope for better luck.
As daylight faded from the sky he was thrilled to see what appeared to be the same buck once again approaching his stand. The deer drew close, then suddenly alarmed, trotted off.
Chris doe bleated and the buck stopped, turned and came within range. Aiming carefully he released and saw the lighted nock fly true, striking right behind the shoulder. The deer spun and ran down over the hill.
A quick call to Jay Acker on this Halloween night brought him out in the darkness to help locate the hard-hit buck. He’d park at the foot of the hill and work his way up toward Chris looking for a sign.
The deer’s trail was a riddle at times, changing directions and even backtracking once, making following his trail by flashlight a challenging and often frustrating task.
The trail led ever lower down the hill and Chris spotted Jay’s light far below him. The trail headed directly toward Jay, both meeting at the buck in the same moment. Uncanny.
Once the congratulations were over both friends were overjoyed and surprised to see this was the same buck Jim had hit earlier, the previous wound clearly visible and healed shut, the deer suffering no ill effects.
Jim and I were traveling, on the long drive to hunt deer in Missouri, that Tuesday evening. We were filling the gas tank and getting ready to grab a bite of dinner when Chris called, excited and appreciative of his great deer, especially with the fact it was the same deer Jim nicked earlier. We couldn’t believe it.
You just never know; strange things happen in the big woods, the next could happen to you. So, pick your shot carefully, always assume you hit the deer and follow up your shot.