It’s interesting New York State has a strong, dedicated lobby of archers and even more interesting that it’s most decidedly against crossbows, so much that regulations forbid using one in even rifle/shotgun season, which seems a little ridiculous.
Well, I have a few observations which I hope my readers will find interesting or possibly thought-provoking.
First, what do you consider a bow?
Crossbows must be bows, look at their name. But, I find the word “bow” to have lost its meaning. I believe a bow, a traditional bow, must be made of wood. You can front or back it with fiberglass or fiber, but wood must be the heart of the matter. After all, the Mongols used horse hoof glue and hide or sinew to give their bows more power ages past.
Crossbows long ago were so potent they required a winch to pull the string back. Of course, they were shooting heavy, iron-tipped bolts intended to penetrate armored knights, soldiers and horses, but they are almost as old and traditional as the English Longbow.
TODAY, what we call bows don’t seem like bows at all; they are machines in the general shape of bows.
Even the traditional shape is disappearing as the compounds become shorter, squarer looking with the new-fangled parallel limb designs. Wood has long been set aside, and the very latest metallurgies and carbon fiber developments are constantly being integrated into the newest models. Space shuttle technology to hurl an arrow 300-plus feet per second; incredible.
Wooden bows were traditionally long to prevent your fingers being pinched severely while drawing the bow. It’s impossible to shoot today’s powerful, short-arrow machines with fingers, at least not accurately or for more than a few shots; you’d be bleeding from your fingernails, literally.
Bows are constantly evolving, complicated technical wonders. So, compounds versus crossbows, is there really any difference? Why should one be legal and one not, neither are really bows in the traditional sense of the word. Compound hunters use mechanical releases, essentially a rifle trigger; is that fair?
It appears to me that the almighty dollar, corporate strategy, sales advertising, greater profits and the prestige of owning the best and newest gadget rule the archery market. This seems inevitable, and with hunting in general on the decline, actually positive if new “techno-loving” hunters join our ranks.
THE BIGGEST challenge in archery hunting can be finding your deer.
Despite the advances in broadheads, arrow speed, releases and improved sights, arrows are arrows and often a fatally hit deer seems to vanish. I hate to think how many deer are never found because of the difficulty in tracking an animal that’s bleeding internally with little or no blood trail.
This, logically, would lead a responsible hunter to use the most efficient method of harvesting his or her deer, a crossbow. Yet, in reality, it appears even today’s compound bow machine hunters feel compounds retain a certain degree of challenge that crossbows eliminate; a greater difficulty in mastering their bows and becoming a successful hunter. Perhaps, they feel this degree of dedication is critical to archery hunting as a whole and crossbows simply eliminate the challenge they feel defines the sport. However, their challenge constantly declines with technological advances.
When looking at a large cross-section of humanity, you find all types of people. It is impossible to eliminate those who will not take the time and effort to become truly proficient with their equipment. Even those who do may hit a twig, pull the shot, get buck fever or take a shot they really shouldn’t.
It follows that the borderline, less dedicated, perhaps first-time archery hunter would almost certainly choose a crossbow if given the choice. Crossbows are powerful, use scopes, are easier to shoot accurately, less likely to wound a deer.
What’s wrong with that?
Such a hunter, after a successful season or two may wish to try a compound or even use real bows; a recurve or longbow.
TODAY, society is all about instant satisfaction; few have interest in increased challenge, traditional methods, dedicated practice, study and all those little things which together can define a sport and create strongly held core beliefs.
The hunting shows on TV all depict deer with huge racks and Boone and Crocket scores. Racks like that are simply impossible to achieve in numbers without “growing” big bucks like a crop — posted land, controlled harvest, food and nutrient supplements all year long. It’s more about marketing than hunting and far from what I knew as a youth when someone could still be very proud and excited about shooting a 4-point with a recurve. Simple, unsophisticated joy has gone out of too many aspects of our lives.
Are crossbows that much of a sure thing, cheating?
Should a potential archery hunter be denied the choice of a crossbow and be forced to buy a compound bow that’s slightly more difficult to master? Does legal crossbow hunting really lessen archery hunting as a sport? Would allowing crossbow hunting increase the number of hunters? Is there really that much difference between a crossbow hunter and a compound machine bow with a mechanical release? Would allowing marginal hunters the right to use a crossbow lessen the number of wounded deer? Many older hunters cannot physically draw a bow or compound as well.
Here’s an idea: let’s outlaw all crossbows and compounds and go traditional; longbows and recurves only, just how the archery season was originally intended to be hunted. After all, it appears to me that a compound bow is more technologically advanced over traditional bows, stronger, faster and easier to shoot accurately with a release and modern sights, than a crossbow is above a compound.
Pennsylvania allows the use of crossbows; the Game Commission will do anything to sell another license, and I can’t say I see any difference in the archery hunting overall in that state. New York has a small, but powerful lobby of dedicated bow hunters with an ethical base and strong convictions against crossbows, but are they helping or hindering archery hunting’s future by shortening the season for crossbows or, in reality, being hypocritical using today’s compounds and releases?