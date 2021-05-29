The alarm blared and I turned wearily over.
Was it 4 a.m. already?
I’d just gotten to bed it seemed and I had a nap the previous day. Yet, I didn’t feel like I had a nap or near enough sleep.
I’d been hunting spring gobblers in Ohio and Pennsylvania for over four weeks and I was worn to a frazzle. But, I dutifully arose, ate, left the house about 4:25 and drove to the area where a good friend told me he’d heard a gobbler. Friends like that are few and far between, turkey hunters guard gobbler location information like the government guards nuclear formulas.
Following his directions I found the trail near an old gate. I followed it half a mile to a narrow point and set up on the southern side. This side was about 800 yards from a major highway in the valley, and in the dead quiet of the predawn the trucks and cars sounded as if they were only 100 yards away ... if that. The whine of tires and truck engines seemed amplified in the profound silence. Being up high may have had something to do with this, but it’s amazing just how loud the roadway traffic noises were. I couldn’t hear well at all and felt a turkey might feel the same way. So I eased out of the woods back to the trail and followed it to the opposite side where the noise would be much diminished.
SUDDENLY, some frantic peeping came from the bank beside me and a mother grouse fluttered away, pretending to have a broken wing. She either had a nest or some peeps close at hand so I hurried away from the area in order to disturb her as little as possible.
The trail suddenly dipped sharply in front of me at the ridge edge and I had barely reached it when I heard a gobble. Wow, that sound simply electrified me. It was getting light fast and the wide open trail would provide no cover at all; the turkey was only some 150 yards away and I did some quick thinking. The trailside cover of sapling would hide me for a little further. I moved down the hill and then slinked off it some 30 yards. The hillside was very steep — no way I could sit against a tree, so I chose a shallow depression beside a bush and sat. It was not a great place, but I could see uphill a little and maybe 30 yards in front of me. To move either forward or uphill would risk exposing myself to the roosted birds. Better to give myself some opportunity for a shot than chance the gobbler or other unknown turkeys seeing me.
The bird hadn’t gobbled in some time and I hooted softly to determine if I had indeed been spotted already. He gobbled right back; I let out a sigh of relief. Tensions run high balancing risk against gain in these situations.
IT GREW lighter.
It was time to let him know I was here. I let out three soft clucks, just loud enough for him to hear. I don’t know why, but gobblers always seem to wait five seconds before answering tree calls. Perhaps they’re looking first and gobbling later. The five seconds passed and the bird gobbled. Yes.
Then I heard some raspy clucks and soft yelps. An old boss hen or jakes? I couldn’t tell, but if there were hens nearby I certainly wasn’t calling again. Ten minutes later I saw a flick of motion through the trees and thought I heard the whine of wings. I sure wish I could hear like I used to. It’s very frustrating to miss so much of what’s going on in the forest around you.
THE TRAIL was 30 yards below me and lined with saplings. I could only see through them here and there. Suddenly, through a small opening I saw a turkey some 100 yards away. It walked in my direction. Great. Then another turkey and finally a third moved through the tiny window. There was another hole some 75 yards away and the very last bird strutted for a moment as he passed through. That would be my bird if they continued.
A flicker of motion and the lead turkey stepped into a three-foot wide opening directly below me. It was a red-headed jake with a tiny beard. I was dressed in leafy camo pants, jacket and hat and the turkey stopped immediately and stared at me. Incredible, what eyesight.
I remained motionless. He did a little circle, indecisive as to reverse direction or continue on. My hunt hung on his decision. He stared, then continued onward. Oh, my word, what a relief.
The second bird was also a jake who walked steadily on. The last bird had a thick beard about six inches long. I clucked twice; he stopped, raised his head and I put the red dot on the center of his neck and gently squeezed.
I never felt the recoil or even heard the shotgun fire. I didn’t even blink, for I saw the shot strike and the bird collapse. It suddenly didn’t seem possible, but I’d really, finally, bagged a gobbler.
Staggering to my feet and rushing down the hill I couldn’t wait to grab my trophy. He wasn’t a huge bird, he didn’t have long spurs or a long beard, but he was mine.
I immediately thanked my Heavenly Father for this wonderful gift and my soul swelled with appreciation for what I had. I’d fought through sleeplessness, exhaustion, frustration, self-doubt, poor decisions and berated myself for silly mistakes for four weeks and had gone days without hearing a single gobble. It can be a maddening sport.
I could have left my bird, shotgun and vest beside the trail and driven down, but I didn’t. It had been a long and difficult season, so I threw the gobbler over my shoulder and trudged back up the trail, cherishing his weight while savoring a peace and appreciation perhaps only fellow turkey hunters can truly understand.