I must be getting old.
Cold temperatures, snow, wind and gloomy skies tend to keep me indoors and ill-tempered. I find myself growing fractious, irritable and, well, depressed. You can only read so many novels, three a week for me, play so many games or watch so much TV. When doing the laundry breaks the boredom, you know times are tough.
But things are brightening up a bit, the days are now growing longer. When it’s dark as you go to work in the morning and dark again when you return home, that’s disheartening. As a matter of fact, the time changes this weekend, turning the clocks ahead one hour, though why they are doing so this early in the year has me puzzled. If I was of a quarrelsome frame of mind, I’d say someone with a lot of book smarts and absolutely no common sense came up with this time frame.
I traveled to Palmyra, New York, last Saturday and thoroughly enjoyed myself. There was every sign of spring as I drove. I can only guess, but I’m pretty sure I saw well over two thousand Canadian geese. Big Vs of 50, 75, or even 100 birds were crisscrossing the sky all day. Their far-off gabble always brings a smile to my face, it’s a music both intoxicating and romantic at the same time, perhaps at its best when heard at night with a full moon in the sky. Then their magic lifts and inspires the soul to realms difficult to obtain in other ways, a call to lift yourself up, into the star glittering sky where a peace and serenity soothe and inspire, a healing journey beyond description, better experienced than described.
Though I’ve seen a robin here or there on warmer days, Saturday I saw flocks of robins. Robins here, there and everywhere. I’m sure they will experience a few disheartening days of cold and snow in the near future, but I’m assuming they know what they’re doing and warmer weather is right on their heels, or perhaps I should say tail feathers.
Sighting a snowy owl recently seems contradictory to the huge flocks of geese and robins. The owl leads you to believe weather north of the border has been unusually bitter, forcing him to fly south for food while geese and robins say spring is on the way. Maybe the owl liked it here, kind of a Florida vacation for him. Perhaps, he’s stretching it out as long as possible. Can’t say I blame him.
As I walked out on the porch last Sunday, I stopped dead in my tracks, for the local cardinal was just singing his heart out.
That sweet song takes me back to countless mornings fishing or turkey hunting. Though human lives and behavior are not governed entirely by the length of the day as many animals are, there is little doubt in my mind we are subconsciously very aware of the subtle little factors seasons bring. For instance, this time of year the sun’s position in the sky determines how much of the earth’s atmosphere its rays must travel through. This is especially noticeable in the early morning and late afternoon, though it is detectable all day if you’re attuned to that influence.
As the cardinal sang, I immediately became aware of that particular filtered essence in the atmosphere this time of year. The exact way the sun shone on the trees, the slight difference in the way it pierced the mist, the sense of cold, hard ice and snow warming under the now stronger rays. Like taste, this time of year is difficult to describe, but certainly discernable to the experienced and sensitive. When the sun is high in the sky and the trout streams are icy and fast flowing, I could easily tell you what time of year it was simply by the intensity of the light and how it makes the world around you appear.
The cardinal makes me feel spring is at the door and I should be fishing, stimulates old memories and makes me hunger for more, but there is one sound that instantly transports me to the stream, rod in hand the streams restless waters flowing swiftly around my waders and that’s the redwing blackbird. Their thrill-tha-rill from the top of a streamside willow is so synonymous with my days on the stream, the melody is like a rapsody to me.
I saw a male red-winged blackbird the other day, his blood red wing patch bordered on the rear by a yellow swath, his coal black glossy feathers iridescent in the sun bobbing away on the top of a streamside willow. I wanted to fish so bad right then it was an ache.
The turkeys are starting to gobble a bit. The big toms are beginning to strut and every turkey hunter knows what a brazen gobble does to them, turning your knees to jelly.
There’s a lot of debate about calling toms in preseason. I won’t go into any detail or what others believe; I’ll simply say you’ll never catch me doing so. Some toms you can play with, others, definitely not; so, why take that risk?
This article has cheered me up, spring is on its way and the signs are there in plenty. Now to tough it out just a little longer.