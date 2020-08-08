The Pemigewasset River is born in a small lake high in Franconia Notch, N.H., literally in the front yard of the famous Cannon Ski Resort in the heart of the White Mountains.
Here a cable car will give you a dizzying ride to the top of the mountain to marvel at the view in summer or prepare you for a hair raising ski run in the winter.The Kennedys and other famous New England families frequented Cannon and neighboring ski resorts in this area. My brother Gary Robertson, of Gilford, N.H., pointed out a slope known as Bobbies Run at a nearby resort; that particular steep, twisting run had been Bobby Kennedy’s favorite.
These precipitous summer slopes are excellent locations to see black bears, early and late in the day, feeding on grass in the spring and blueberries in August and September. Occasional deer or moose make their appearances as well. The notch is a very beautiful area with peregrine falcons nesting in the higher crags.
In less than a mile the Pemi, as the locals call it, is already a sizable stream, and in a few short miles is big enough to float a canoe. The amount of water pouring into the river from these high mountain aquifers is simply amazing.
WE BEGAN our float trip near the small town of Fairview launching our canoes into crystal clear water pouring over untold billions of round, glacial rocks of every size. For half a mile the river flowed over shallow bars and runs, and then narrowed sharply, gaining strength before pouring into a long, deep, rocky pool.
Before I could make my first cast Gary whistled, pointing out a large bald eagle perched on the top of a huge, dead white pine. The pine itself was located on a 20-foot high glacial scared rock towering over the river and the sight was picture postcard perfect, so beautiful it didn’t seem real.
What an incredible sight.
My gaze returned to the river where I found myself in a smallmouth bass fisherman’s paradise. Here the Pemi flowed deeply over and around scattered, car-sized boulders, the waters swirling around the tannic acid dyed granite, creating absolutely perfect holding cover for bass. My very first cast with a small spoon caught a fish and on the following casts, if the first strike missed, you would have another hit before your lure reached the boat. The bass we caught ran from 8-12 inches, but there were far bigger bass here. The larger fish simply couldn’t beat the small bass to the lure.
A few casts later I had a hard strike and felt a strong fish throbbing on my UL. The fish flashed in the current and for a second I thought a small salmon was on. When the fish came to the boat I was shocked to see not a bass or salmon, but a fallfish.
FALLFISH ARE the largest North American minnow and can grow up to 20 inches or more. Resembling a chub or horned dace they are much more aggressive, feeding on minnows and other smaller fish. They had no problem whatsoever attacking spinner baits, spoons and spinners. They hit hard and fought deep and were so plentiful they became a real nuisance.
One 14-inch fallfish grabbed my spinner bait and in the current it put up a surprising fight. Reaching for the line I was shocked to see a monster small-mouth shoot up and try to snatch the bait from the fallfish’s mouth just inches from my hand.
Now, I am talking about a smallmouth bass somewhere between 22-24 inches long. Truly one of the biggest smallmouth I have ever seen, almost within touching distance. He suddenly lost interest and vanished,
What a trophy that bass would have made.
A mile or two downstream the river slowed, the rocks disappeared and the bass fishing dropped off. However, pickerel and good sized perch began showing up, keeping the action steady.
The river widened even more and grew deeper. Here, wide swathes of long swirling seaweed swam in the current, snaking endlessly back and forth, dancing silently in the current’s embrace and bright sunlight.
A steep bank rose on our right and in front of us an ancient, gnarled oak had toppled into the river. I drew even with the twisted branches and fired a cast aiming as closely as possible to the cover they provided for any lurking predator.
ABOUT 10 feet from the bank I had a hard strike and snapped up the rod to set the hook. A pickerel exploded out of the water, shook her head amid a thousand flashing, shining drops of water before splashing down.
After a sharp tussle I slipped the net under a fat 24-inch pickerel. The exquisitely shaded gold- and green-sided fish was beautifully marked with the black, distinctive linked chain pattern that gives them their name, but had an absurdly small tail for its body size.
Grabbing the forceps I carefully removed the lure, trying to avoid the jaw full of wicked, little, razor-sharp teeth the angry pickerel was so anxious to try out on my fingers. The fish thrashed wildly despite my efforts and managed to slash my finger deeply, a quarter-inch long gash.
It was surprising how quickly the day slipped away. One minute we had just finished a great shore lunch, the next the sun was dipping behind the trees. As the day waned my brother and I turned our canoes into a small bay created by an incoming creek, beaching at our destination. We never saw another person the entire float.
It wasn’t long until we had our equipment loaded, the canoes on the cars and were on our way home, weary and sunburned. Everyone was enchanted with our float trip; the scenic beauties, animals we’d seen, the great fishing, swimming and tasty shore lunch all combining to make this an exceptional day on this wonderful river, New Hampshire’s Pemigawasset.