You cannot stop it, grasp it or truly comprehend it.
Time propels us steadily, irresistibly forward, our lives flowing like a stream.
Oftentimes we float smoothly along the streambeds of our day-to-day existence. Rocks protrude here and there, occasionally we bump them, make small challenges to our daily routine and happily carry on.
But, there are also those times when thunders and fierce storms rage, our streams suddenly roaring, eroding, washing away, cutting new channels, changing the landscape we once knew so intimately. Overnight, our lives have been irrevocably altered, never to return to what they once were, what we thought would continue forever. In retrospect much seems preordained, important for progression, not pleasant, but necessary.
As Christmas approaches, I cannot help but look back up that stream of life, review my childhood and remember the joy I experienced so long ago when my grandparents were alive, the extended family together. Those far off times when you actually tried to be better to your brother and struggled to listen to your mother just before Christmas since you knew Santa’s’ elves were watching.
How magical the days during Yuletide.
THE FRAGRANT pine tree, decorations, Mom and Grandma baking cookies, breads, fruitcake, pies, buckeyes and brownies. Out of school and free for an entire week not to mention the sweets we consumed with little nagging from the grownups. Times when all was fresh and new, each day an adventure.
When snow covered the ground my father made sure tiny, pointed toed tracks were found on the porch and under windows. Dad made all the holidays come alive with his lively imagination and willingness to provide evidence of all the Christmas lore and traditions. Reindeer tracks were found on the roof and fragments of red clothing on the chimney. Wide eyed, we knew Santa Claus was soon coming to town and our letters to the North Pole contained all our wishes and dreams.
Though money was tight in those days we always found several of the special gifts and toys we’d asked for beside the dreaded pants, shirts and coats we needed, but hated receiving. This was Christmas, what’s up with this clothing thing?
Even worse was the confiscation of any money we received by our mother whom, we knew with certainty, would spend our money — yes, “our” money — on underwear or socks. The anguish was indescribable, but inescapable.
WHEN I was 12, on Christmas Eve, my brother, cousins and I had expertly checked all the presents under the tree. My brother had noticeably more than I, which was unusual; my parents were very fair about such things. Uncle Phil, sitting by the fireplace with an eggnog in hand, was watching me closely. Even at that age I was wondering if he might be too close to the flames; I could smell the rum at a distance.
Uncle had a twinkle in his eye when he saw my disappointment and actually smiled at my distress. My brother smiled too, thinking he had gotten one over on me at last. Younger brothers tend to think like that.
At first, I felt a sense of loss and disappointment. Christmas morning suddenly lost a little of the anticipation I’d felt previously. I must have appeared a little forlorn. Uncle Phil glanced pointedly over at my grandfather who, catching on to the situation and needing a moment to think, busied himself filling his pipe. When he finished, the flare of the Zippo lit his face with a ruddy glow and he smiled at me. He began reminiscing about his youth, the poverty of coal miners in those days near Dagus Mines, the few gifts his family could afford. Many presents were handmade with money so scarce. He remembered receiving a knife his uncle had forged himself. He treasured that gift, knowing the time and skill it took to craft.
When he finished, I had a better understanding that Christmas wasn’t all about the number or type of gifts, but the thought and love behind them. Soon we were hustled off to bed.
Grandma chased us back between the sheets at 4 a.m. after we’d snuck out in the dark to check things over; after all, Santa had come by then.
IN THE dark we only knew there were more gifts than previously before being banished back to bed. It was a long time until 7 a.m. when we were allowed up to grab our bulging stockings from the fireplace mantel.
Under the tree, Santa had left my brother his fondest wish, an atomic cannon, while I had two model airplane kits which I loved to construct and paint. But, there was a new, longer, heavier present under the tree as well with my name on it. What was that?
The adults weren’t up and breakfast finished till 10. Then the family sat in a big circle and took turns opening gifts. When I ripped open that long box, a .22 rifle was inside, from Uncle Phil. I was deliriously happy, literally couldn’t speak for a moment and then dashed across the room to give him a tremendous hug.
Everyone was beaming at me. No kid at Christmas could have been happier than I was at that moment. As Grandad said, it wasn’t the gift as much as the love behind it, but today I had the best of both.