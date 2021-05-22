When examining a map of the US Northeastern Seaboard, I find it very interesting.
One can’t help but notice the cluster of smaller-sized, irregularly shaped states in the region. What caused this?
In those early days of our nation, further expansion to the west was blocked by the Appalachian Mountains except along the great rivers. A lack of roads, heavy forest and the steep, rugged mountains generally prohibited expansion to the west at that time and the early settlers in each geographical locality became very tight-knit communities according to religious affiliation and political beliefs. How tight those alliances became is easily explained by the pioneer’s day-to-day struggle for existence and their reliance on one another. It’s only to be expected that people who were constantly battling the weather, disease, oftentimes Native Americans and occasionally starvation should become so tightly bonded. So, when state boundaries were being debated and determined, these tightly knit groups of communities stuck tenaciously together and these deep loyalties reflected themselves in the small size of the states formed. Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey and Rhode Island are dwarfed by the majority of our other states. Later, after the Cumberland Gap was discovered, new settlers and immigrants began moving west into these vastly larger territories. The difference in the terrain available, nationalities and beliefs again formed differing affiliations, but on a much larger geographical scale, hence the bigger states.
NOW THAT my extended family was all vaccinated, we couldn’t wait to get together again and celebrate some birthdays and simply be united under one roof again. Hallelujah.
We met at my daughter Julie’s in Rhode Island, the smallest of our states. Rhode Island covers an area of only 1,214 square miles, is 48 miles in height North to South and just 37 miles wide. Massive Narragansett Bay runs almost the entire length of the state, separating a
little less than a third of the eastern part of the state from the western so the state has a very salty flavor to it and also the moniker or nickname as the Ocean State.
Despite its small size, Rhode Island is rich in sporting opportunities. The state is covered in small lakes and ponds as well as larger lakes and a good sized reservoir, the Scituate, the largest inland body of water in the state.
Whitetail deer, turkeys, grouse and squirrels are common as are aquatic birds. The forests are largely oak and for some reason the trees have a generous crop of acorns every year. In fact, even in May my daughter’s yard is still covered in acorns, though many are now sprouting. My son-in-law, Seth, just grabbed my attention as I write this, and pointed out two beautiful spike bucks who just meandered into the yard.
THE DEER finally wandered off and I caught another motion in the trees.
A mother gray squirrel and four youngsters were running up and down a large oak. The mom was obviously teaching her brood how to navigate through the treetops. She ran halfway up the tree, gathered herself and then leaped from one branch to another on a neighboring oak. Her little ones stopped to look things over as mom encouraged them from the other tree. The boldest leaped, just barely far enough to reach the branch and desperately hung on as the branch bobbed up and down. When the limb stopped swaying so badly the little squirrel hauled itself up the branch with its front paws until its hind feet could get a purchase on the slender branch and, once on top of the limb, ran forward to the thick trunk and sat there recuperating.
The other three, after watching this close call, decided the leap was a little too far for their liking and spread out over the oak tree until they found a leap of less distance with which they were more comfortable. Then they launched themselves through the air and scrambled madly to secure themselves on the bouncing branches. After a short rest, momma squirrel led them to another tree where she ran to the tip top of the oak and back down again. The youngsters imitated her as best they could, neither running as far up nor as fast, then they all sat resting.
Mom, seeing the kids are a bit tuckered, ran down the trunk, grabbed an acorn, scurried back up to a convenient limb and sat eating. Soon, all five were sitting on different limbs, tails curled over their heads nibbling away on acorns. The young squirrels, though fair sized, obviously have neither the strength nor the coordination they’ll need later in life, but mom will soon have whipped them all in shape.
NATE AND I hopped in the car and ran up to Spring Lake for a couple hours fishing before dinner. There is always someone here fishing and we walked along the dam aways to give ourselves some space. I decided to try for trout and possibly perch. I bait one rod with Powerbait for trout and another with half a nightcrawler.
The sun’s shining, a nice breeze keeps us cool and white clouds race across the sky. It feels like summer here, 70 degrees, but there is still a hint of cold in the air.
After 30 minutes or so I noticed the slack was gone from the pole with the nightcrawler. I hurriedly grabbed it, felt a tug and set the hook. I felt some weight and soon landed a beautiful, heavy perch over 12 inches long. Wow, that’s the biggest perch I’d caught in a while. After an hour, the Powerbait is untouched so I switched to a bobber and worms. Nate and I then caught some bluegills, always fun.
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the nation, but it’s big enough with opportunity enough to always keep me entertained.