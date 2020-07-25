Three days of casting for muskies in a bouncing boat takes it out of you.
Out on the wide waters you don’t realize how much energy your body burns making the hundreds of small, never-ending adjustments necessary to stand in a rocking boat or the calories expended casting and retrieving larger lures.
This morning I was surprised to see I’d slept an extra hour. The sky was thickly overcast, dark gray clouds practically scraping the treetops, light levels low. It was 8 a.m., but looked like 6.
Fantastic. Low pressure at last.
I donned my raingear, grabbed the heavy tackle box and two rods, making my way to the dock. Today promised some excitement, a little rain always seemed to wake the muskies up and they needed it. The previous three days had been very slow fishing, landing only three smaller lunge.
A light drizzle began, drifting in fog-like patches across the dark waters, a gentle breeze rippling the surface. I fired up the motor and pointed the MirrorCraft down the lake heading for the closest weed edge around the point. I knew that edge, adjacent to deeper water, always held some large fish and couldn’t wait to begin casting.
The tackle box was jammed full of productive lures, the big question for me was what lure landed the greatest number of fish. Getting a muskie to strike was hard enough; actually getting him in the boat was just as challenging. Their hard mouths and violent head shakes many times tore the hooks loose. Big lunge have a nasty habit of clamping down so hard on your lure it’s impossible to move in their tooth-studded jaws and obtain a good hook set.
I snapped on a No. 5 silver-bladed, black bucktail Mepps on one rod and a chrome 9-inch Bomber on the other. These lures not only attracted big fish, they also hooked well. The spinner because a muskie couldn’t get a good grip on the thin metal body and the bomber because its tapered, hard plastic shape made it difficult for the muskie to hold immovable in those dog-like jaws. A hard hook set with either lure generally got the job done.
I started with the spinner, it was light and easy to cast. After 400 yards I hadn’t had a hit or follow. What? Low barometer, light rain, wind on the water and not a hit? Crazy, I’d have bet money the muskellunge were moving.
I glanced at my watch: 9 o’clock. The Solunar wasn’t until 10:15. I had over an hour to kill, but the conditions were so good I couldn’t rule out a fish striking at any time. I needed a lure a muskellunge, bass or walleye would hit.
A large spinner bait would work for bass or lunge, but not so well for walleye. But, a smaller, 3-hook chrome bomber was excellent for walleyes as well as bass and muskies, and in these dark water conditions the chrome flash really showed up. I snapped one on.
Once past the edge I just let the boat drift across the lake toward an island. The island tip had a small rocky bar surrounded by weeds and I was drifting right at it.
Suddenly, there was a sharp rap and I set the hook. A 29-inch lunge shot out of the water and then leaped again. I wrestled the feisty fish in, managed to unhook him and slip him back, his yellow cat eyes glaring at me.
Looking up, I see I’ve drifted almost to the island. I fired a cast toward the tip of the bar. Two jerks and bam, another hit. The fish bores deep and I’m thrilled to see a nice 22-inch walleye. I cast the point repeatedly, but the walleye was a loner.
I fired up the Johnson and headed across the lake to a second island bordering a deep channel. I positioned myself upwind of the island, drifted down beside it and toward the rocky bar to deeper water. Since I caught a muskie and a walleye, I left the small bomber on.
It began to rain harder. I cast the length of the island, then begin drifting down the rocky bar. At its very end, I fired a cast where the yellowish rocks vanish into the weeds and feel a surge of fear, shock and trembling anticipation as a big muskie slowly rises from the depths and leisurely follows the lure for a few feet, then stops.
The boat drifted quickly, I hurriedly dropped my rod, grabbed the second with the big bomber and with trembling hands turned and quickly cast back behind me. I gave the big bomber a jerk, the silver sides flashed out, another pull and suddenly it stopped.
I slammed the hooks home as hard as I could three times. There was a big green flash, a huge boil swirled up to the surface and I struggled to hold on as the heavy fish rolled, thrashed and then streaked away from me.
I desperately hung on; it felt as if she’d jerk the rod from my wet hands.
Suddenly, she turned and rushed me, the line going slack as I reeled frantically, then she shot under the boat. I leaned backward, rod deep in the water sweeping it back around the motor to the far side. When the line snapped tight she lept just feet away, water flying, red gills flashing, head shaking, a beautiful, exhilarating sight.
Then she dove into the weeds. I was right above her, pulling upward as hard as possible, thankful for the 60-pound braid and wire leader. Slowly she rose in a ball of torn milfoil, then rushed off again. She tired quickly, but was still dangerous. I turned the drag lighter, ready for the three lightning quick boat side runs she made in quick succession. Finally she rolled on her side exhausted and I managed to work the net underneath her and lift, grabbing the rim to drag her over the side.
What a magnificent muskellunge — almost 50-inches long, thick, heavy, sleek and deadly, the ultimate freshwater predator. I shook, a nervous wreck, suddenly feeling exhausted from the strain of the battle. I summoned the strength to remove the hooks from her jaws and the 1-inch teeth and then admire this wonderful trophy.