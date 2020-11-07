Way back when, deer season didn’t seem to be such a long, drawn out affair.
There were tons of deer, not many hunted archery, the camps were full and the great majority of hunters looked forward to the first day of shotgun with great anticipation.
In those days of yore you just threw on your hunting clothes, whatever they may be, grabbed the smoke-pole and hunted. You didn’t wear camouflage, but Woolrich, greased your leather boots so they wouldn’t leak or pulled on your rubber insulated Northerns, which weighed a ton each, and stomped out. Most were successful and happy. Hunting flourished.
Could it really have been that easy?
I really liked things back in those simpler days. Today hunting is complicated, technical and not fun in so many ways if you happen to be getting lazier, which I am. But, I love deer hunting and have unwillingly been forced to adapt to today’s conditions just as I have been forced to adapt to cell phones and computers. It seems today’s world drags you along, and to keep up with so many things, change is necessary, almost mandated.
Hunting has become big, big business.
Let’s see. This year I bought scent-killing sprays, twice already, deer estrous, gloves, a couple hats, face masks, hand warmers, a knife sharpener, scent-free body wash and shampoo, scent-free dryer sheets, scent-killing detergent, new arrows and broadheads, two non-slip slings and a new pack.
I don’t dare total it all up, I might have a nervous breakdown being Scotch and basically cheap. Just ask my friends. Can you believe they make fun of me for washing out and reusing Ziploc bags if they’re in good shape?
THIS YEAR has been eventful and successful for the first 30 days of archery. By that I mean I saw deer everyday; only missed seeing a buck once or twice, didn’t fall out of the treestand and only lost one glove. However, every buck I saw was only a spike, 3-point, 4-point or 6-point. Not a single shooter. Everyone else saw shooters at least, though they didn’t get shots.
You keep telling yourself that it’s bound to happen sooner or later, you simply have to believe that and keep hunting. Of course, if you’re smart you wait for the rut and don’t put in so many hours early in the season. But, if you’re retired, well, you go to camp, meet with the guys and keep hunting.
Then October was past, the hours and hours in stands only a memory and suddenly the familiar, leaf-covered deer trails were being torn up, scraps appearing, buck rubs shining white on the dark-barked saplings and your trail cameras recording a remarkable upsurge in buck activity. Finally, things were heating up.
When I awoke Monday morning it seemed strangely light outside. Was it the moon? No, it had snowed. The thermometer hovered in the 20s and you couldn’t help but wonder if the snow would fire things up or shut down activity. Generally, the colder the better, but it’s not a hard and fast rule.
I grabbed a piece of peanut butter toast, made a sandwich, made sure I had extra clothes in the pack and set off. Walking around the upper side of the old home where I was staying with a friend I didn’t see the six-inch step and fell hard. Ouch. My right knee was hurting, my hand aching, but other than that everything seemed still functioning. Get up and keep walking, it takes your mind off the pain.
THERE WERE deer tracks in the yard and down the trail, going the wrong way of course, but the deer were or had been moving. The scraps I passed were untended. I stopped once or twice to keep from overheating, but it was still dark when I climbed up into the 20-foot treestand. I like to be early; you have to mess around getting ready when you first climb into the stand, and I like to be silent and motionless when daylight arrives.
I could see well at 6 a.m., but nothing appeared. I waited until 7, then 8, 9, and almost at 10 exactly I turned and there stood a doe only 30 yards away.
How in the world did she just appear out of nowhere like that?
I’d been keeping a sharp eye all around, with a pure white snow background to silhouette them, but deer do that all the time — just appear as if beamed down from outer space.
The doe kept looking behind her, but nothing appeared and she vanished uphill. Now I was really paranoid and constantly looking all around. Then a flash of motion, a big buck 150 yards away. But recent timbering had changed the trails and he moved below me ignoring grunts, doe bleats and only glancing up if I rattled. He left.
I quickly climbed down and moving to his trail saw many other tracks. I left a scent trail back to the stand and sprayed estrous near my stand.
Despite my vigilance, I looked around only five minutes later and there was an 8-point 15 yards away. What? How? What in the world? I raised the bow, bleated, he stopped facing almost directly away. I fired, hitting him at the base of the neck. He ran and I sat down shaking like a leaf. Things happen so fast.
The buck ran into the thickest tangle he could and I tracked him for an hour, finally jumping him in a goldenrod field. He only went a few feet; he was finished.
I was so thankful to have found him and though he was not a wall hanger, he was a plump deer, and to be honest, I was tired of sitting in stands all day.
In fact, I was thrilled to have him. As good friend Max Douthit used to say, “You can’t eat the horns.”