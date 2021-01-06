JAMESTOWN — New York State environmental conservation officers partnered with Ellicott Town Police on Dec. 12 to arrest two men on numerous violations of Environmental Conservation Law following the illegal taking of a deer in Chautauqua County.
Investigators found that at approximately 9 p.m. one of the men shot a deer from Sprague Hill Road with a spotlight, on posted property and with a rifle equipped with a silencer.
Officers determined that the rifle and silencer were provided by the other man, who was also at the scene when the deer was shot.
A DEC offer began investigating after a landowner reported blood and drag marks in the snow near his property shortly after the incident.
The men, both 22, but not identified by authorities, were charged with the illegal taking of deer at night with a light, discharging a firearm from a roadway, using a silencer and trespassing. The men are due in Poland Town Court to answer the charges in February.