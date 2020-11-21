HARRISBURG, Pa. (TNS) — In its new Strategic Plan for Management of Trout Fisheries in Pennsylvania 2020-24 the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission lays out 72 actions ranging from doing assessments on another 2,500 of the 51,800 streams across the state that have not been sampled for their wild trout habitat capacities to increasing capacity for raising more trout for stocking in the commission’s hatcheries.
“Whether you are a die-hard stocked trout angler, a wild trout enthusiast, or you enjoy both, there is something in the trout plan that will appeal to you,” said David Nihart, leader of the commission’s Coldwater Unit Leader.
“Trout fishing is a favorite pastime for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, and we will use this plan to guide our decisions as we work to manage and protect our trout fisheries now and for future generations.”
The new Trout Plan is the commission’s third trout management plan. The previous two plans covered the periods of 2010-14 and 2015-17.
The new plan focuses on issues not completed under the previous plans and adds new issues. It details 43 issues and 137 strategies to address them.
Among the actions described in the new plan:
- Conduct at least 35 instream and riparian habitat enhancement projects on wild trout streams.
- Work with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads to make changes to low-volume roadways that impact high quality wild trout populations.
- Improve the impact on angling of trout stocked by the commission by removing waters with low use or a negative cost-benefit ratio from the stocking list.
- Improve the concentration of preseason stockings during the three weeks prior to opening day of trout season to maximize the number of trout available to anglers on opening day of trout season and reduce transportation costs.
- Improve the concentration of in-season stockings during the first three weeks of trout season to maximize the number of trout available to anglers during the period of highest angler use and cooler water temperatures while reducing transportation costs.
- Improve the distribution of stocked trout throughout stream sections to stock as many locations as logistically possible to maximize angler use and increased opportunities to catch fish over a greater length of stream.
- Do at least 15 instream and riparian habitat enhancement projects on priority stocked trout streams.
- Investigate the potential for stocking of fingerling trout to provide fisheries of high quality at lower costs than stocking with adult trout in some limited circumstances.