Any good fisherman is keenly aware of the importance of using the right bait at the correct time.
If you’ve been fishing for years, your tackle collection quickly grows to the size it could easily stock a fair-sized store, and despite your awareness the inventory is out of control different sized or colored, or new-brand lure innovations catch your attention and are added to the bulging tackle boxes.
You never know, this might be the new secret lure.
What makes the process even more difficult, or should I say challenging, is a lure you’ve had success with may come in four or five different sizes for different depths and be available in 10 or more color patterns. You can easily have an entire tackle box filled with just a single lure in all its varieties.
Since water conditions – depth, clarity, temperature and the time of year; winter, spring, summer or fall – all influence how and where and with what you are fishing for each different species of fish, be it trout, bass, walleyes, pike, muskies, catfish or simply panfish, even a novice to the sport or non-fishermen can quickly see why fishermen amass so many lures.
This article will attempt to reduce this bewildering and complex selection of choices to a single species, trout, and hopefully come to a conclusion on a single bait or lure that would allow an individual to hit the water with a fair chance of success.
Now, trout are no dummies.
They may be unwary and shy at first, but when the pressure’s been on for a spell they can be almost impossible to catch. Additionally, even fresh stocked trout can be very finicky about what they prefer that day or simply decide they’re not eating at all. That’s what makes them so fascinating to fish for.
Again, attempting to pick a single offering for three different species of trout immediately becomes a challenge since each has its preferences at the dinner table.
Now, I’m attempting to keep this fairly simple for a wide variety of anglers, all with differing skill levels. I’m leaving out many effective bait for simplicity’s sake. Missing will be minnows, wax worms, butter worms, corn and other trout baits, all of which on any given day can be deadly. Again, this is an attempt at keeping things from becoming bewildering.
Obviously, if a single species stands out as preferring a single bait, it would be the rainbow trout. Rainbows have imprinted on their DNA a love for salmon eggs. I would guess rainbows, which can live in salt or freshwater, must have had common ancestors that followed the salmon out of the sea and up the rivers during their annual spawning runs. Rainbows raised in hatcheries for generation after generation go after a salmon egg just as eagerly as their wild cousins. You can’t go wrong using salmon eggs for rainbows. Of course, salmon eggs come in different colors, the two predominant being reddish pink and the light orange/yellow natural shade. They come in other colors as well. By now, you must be catching on to the fact that simply “had to be.” Nothing can be that simple. But, if I had to pick a single color it would be the reddish/pink color followed by the natural.
The first day I often start fishing with spinners for rainbows. When the water’s up and the stream’s loaded with fish, spinners work very well and allow you to work a lot of water quickly. When the spinners stop producing, go to eggs.
The second most common trout stocked is the brown. Browns have little love for salmon eggs. They will hit them occasionally, but I have never caught a limit of brown trout on salmon eggs, ever. I think the only reason they grab one now and then is the fact there are so many washing down the stream on a busy day they decide to sample an egg just to see what they are. Curiosity, nothing more.
I’ve caught more brown trout on worms and nightcrawlers than anything else by far. Browns have an affinity for worms and after a good rain that brings the streams up, nothing is more deadly for big browns than garden hackle.
But, browns also like spinners. There is little doubt I’ve caught many a brown trout on spinners and many of them were good sized. Browns have a little bit of a temper and oftentimes get mad at a spinner cast repeatedly in their vicinity and grab it just so it won’t annoy them any longer. Of course, when the water’s warm, low and clear you’ll catch far more browns on flies than anything else.
Brook trout are more open-minded than browns or rainbows. They don’t seem to have a preference or most loved bait. They hit worms, salmon eggs and spinners equally well on any given day.
So, after all these facts and observations I’ve gathered over the years what would I pick if I only had one bait and wasn’t allowed to use others?
Well, it’d be worms.
The longer trout are in the stream the more natural they become. They become suspicious of bait not native to the waters they’re living in and shy away from them. However, after every rain they see worms, lots of them.
Could I, after this statement, go trout fishing using only worms? After a good rain, no problem at all. However, during a regular day on the water it’d be very difficult in waters containing rainbows. Even a cagey old rainbow can’t seem to resist at least swatting at an egg the first drift through the hole. But, rainbows quickly learn what worms are and I have caught rainbows using worms when the egg fishermen weren’t doing well at all.
No, there are simply so many differing conditions on a wide variety of streams stocked with different species of trout to safely use only one bait, but, as stated, if I was forced to, I’d take the dependable worms and nightcrawlers with the confidence the odds would be on my side.
And that, dear friend, is as simple as I can make it.