The rocket soared upward, a thin finger of red against the black sky, then burst into a hundred gold and silver balls which arced gracefully downward like the boughs of a willow before sizzling and disappearing.
Another rocket burst into a brilliant blast of red and then another in an explosion of green and blue.
Time whirled; had it been the Fourth of July 46 years ago that my bride-to-be and I sat so close together watching the same types of fireworks, our marriage just two days off? We were so young, had no money, no prospects, no goals or plans for the future, all that mattered then or for the rest of our lives was we had each other.
Our love was such we could hardly stand to be separated. The long work day was only made bearable by the thought we would soon be together again. Working in the woods all day, exhausting labor, up at 5 a.m. and hopefully done by 3 p.m. Rush home, shower, change and immediately hop in the car and rush to pick up Jane.
We’d go for a ride, the drive-in, Tasty Freeze, fishing, whatever entered our minds that evening, never getting to bed until after midnight. I’m not sure we ever saw an entire drive-in movie, we’d always fall asleep. How our bodies were able to withstand such a brutal schedule, I don’t know. Perhaps, the phrase living on love really has a factual basis.
Jane loved to fish, but hated the cold. She never accompanied me trout fishing until the weather warmed. She only made two exceptions to braving lower temperatures: one was cross country skiing and the other fall muskie fishing.
AS MOTHERS and fathers know, getting space for yourselves is always a challenge, practically impossible many times, children demanding the great majority of your attention. But, for a few years Julie and Chrissy were out of the house and Jane and I could go on vacation to Canada to fish for those unpredictable muskellunge.
It was a special trip for us. I can’t sit around, lie on the beach or do those things which are supposed to be relaxing. Despite my best efforts it feels like a waste of time and I get antsy. Fishing for muskies made those short time periods in the cabin especially relaxing; fishing for muskies is work.
I’d check the solunar tables when we arose, eat breakfast, load the boat and out we’d go, fishing until the lull predicted by the tables. Standing in a bobbing boat casting large lures in cool or colder weather burns calories, lots of them. Returning to the cabin, stripping off heavy clothing, eating a great lunch and stretching out in a comfortable chair and reading or simply looking out the window at the lake is like heaven on earth. Sometimes we’d nap, then up and out till dark.
THIS MORNING the sky was dark and threatening, the temperature in the 30s with a sharp breeze.
We literally put on all our heavy clothing and I could see Jane wondering to herself why anyone would do this for a vacation. She looked up at me with those dazzling green eyes and I gave her a huge grin and told her I loved her. She couldn’t help but grin back.
We pulled on gloves, pulled up our hoods and fired up the engine, roaring out of the shallow bay, curving like a vast bird around the point before shutting down. We snapped on our lures and I lined up a far off island with the point behind me. A deep, 12-foot trough ran between the weed beds in that direction, a great place for a lunge to cruise.
I adjusted our speed till the lures were working properly and waited. Just before the trough ended, Jane suddenly let out a little squeal and set the hook. Immediately, her feet came off the floor as the big lunge jerked her rod back and twisted her in the seat. I grabbed the back of her coat to steady her and shut the motor off glancing back at our wake as I did so.
JANE’S ROD was bent double and bucking while far behind a huge swirl with a white center showed this was a big lunge indeed. Jane couldn’t get her rod tip up, the fish was pulling so hard, but as the boat swung broadside to the waves the pressure eased.
She managed to get her gloves off, her hands clenched, white knuckled, teeth bared with determination, but there was also a fear almost, a concern for what was on the end of her line. She’s never experienced such brute and savage power before.
The first five minutes the fish was crazy, once rushing at the boat where Jane gasped at its size, the crocodile head shaking savagely, then the big body contorting and thrashing wildly, drenching her in water before shooting off in another drag sizzling run.
I gazed at her, net in hand, watching the water run off her face, her body bent forward by the fish’s power, the clenched hands and little gasps when the fish thrashed and ran. But, her determination in those green eyes showed she was all in, never giving up.
Finally, the big lunge came to the boat exhausted at last.
The white belly rolled and I scooped the fish in amid a flurry of flailing water when it felt the net. I dropped the net handle and grabbed both sides of the rim in, able to haul her heavy trophy into the boat.
We both stared awed at the fish’s size, then Jane looked up at me with triumph written all over her face. She’d done it, landed a fish bigger than she’d ever dreamed.
I’ll always see her there, at that moment triumphant, the joy we felt then and the stabbing pain of her loss just three years ago. Oh, darling, I miss you so.