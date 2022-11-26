Turkey

A turkey on the table symbolizes Thanksgiving, which means much more than a day off and a big meal.

 Wade Robertson

We just celebrated Thanksgiving and I hope yours was a good one with family, friends and good food. It’s also a holiday that should give us pause, a special day for humility and prayer.

I thought reviewing the holidays’ history and significance might put us in the proper frame of mind. Even if our lives are less than perfect, there are still some blessings in our lives no matter how humble our circumstances.

