We just celebrated Thanksgiving and I hope yours was a good one with family, friends and good food. It’s also a holiday that should give us pause, a special day for humility and prayer.
I thought reviewing the holidays’ history and significance might put us in the proper frame of mind. Even if our lives are less than perfect, there are still some blessings in our lives no matter how humble our circumstances.
The first Thanksgiving took place at Plymouth in 1621 when the Mayflower pilgrims sat down for a three-day feast with the Wampanoag Indians, who took pity on the starving colonists and provided the great majority of the food.
Over the next 140 years some colonies and states held celebrations of thanksgiving during the fall, but it wasn’t until Oct. 3, 1863, that President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation that the nation observes the last Thursday of November as a national holiday. The victory at Gettysburg had been won the previous July. Mindful of the terrible sacrifice this battle cost in lives and shattered families, the president implored the nation to repent of its imperfections and give thanks to God, who had allowed the Union to endure.
So, as you can see, Thanksgiving isn’t just a day off, it’s a hallowed holiday where all should show gratitude and appreciation for our nation and the sacrifices that allow it to continue, our loved ones and bountiful possessions. It would behoove us all to thoughtfully consider these things.
When I was young the entire family gathered at my grandfather’s house. Aunts, uncles, cousins and parents would congregate at Keating Avenue. The men always went hunting during the day. This allowed the girls to prepare without us being constantly underfoot.
Climbing hills, scouring bottoms for rabbits or the ridges for turkeys quickly develops tremendous appetites. The exercise and brisk temperatures burn calories and by dinnertime we hunters were starving, especially the teenagers, who are hungry all the time anyway.
I vividly remember walking into the kitchen after a day in the woods. A blast of hot air would hit you in the face, fogging your glasses. Being in the crisp, clean air all day your sense of smell was intensified and, oh, what aromas filled the house!
Roast turkey prevailed, but it was mingled with a host of other savory smells. Pumpkin pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, hot rolls, brown sugar covered squash and honey carrots. Your mouth started watering instantly and your stomach rumbled with greedy hunger.
But before you could truly take all this in, Grandma would be impatiently pushing us out of the kitchen, ordering us to take those dirty boots off, change into decent clothing and wash up. We’d troop down to the basement, change clothes, scrub our faces and hands, comb our hair. This was done very quickly amid recollections of the day’s hunt — great shots, missed shots, falls and, of course, some good-natured leg pulling.
Grandad was always the most enthusiastic of us all. His face would be beaming with happiness. He loved having his family together and he especially loved great food. In fact, he once told me in all seriousness never to trust a man who wouldn’t tuck in and eat a hearty meal.
In the 1920s he’d worked in the coal mines. Realizing that was a dead-end occupation, he moved his family to Sugar Run in McKean County for a summer in which he, Grandma and three children lived in a tent while he helped build the Fire Road between Sugar Run and Willow Creek, working for the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Grandma even killed a rattlesnake or two that summer near the tent, but no one was bitten.
My grandparents knew what it was to have little and go hungry. They’d known hard times and for them to put on a Thanksgiving feast for their loved ones always stirred them deeply.
At last, we gathered around the long table, which was groaning under a mountain of food, and sat down. Grandad, seated at the head of the table, happily surveyed his family, eyes twinkling, a smile upon his face. He always acknowledged Grandma and the women for all the effort and hard work they’d performed in order to make this feast possible. Then we’d bow our heads as he blessed the food and thanked the giver of all good things for our bounty.
Then some very serious eating began. The room filled with a pleasant buzz of conversation from the adults. Children and teenagers said little, too busy devouring the turkey and all the trimmings. After a hard day in the woods the delicious food was especially welcome and satisfying. The more you stuffed yourself, the happier Grandad became. He loved to watch my father eat; Dad literally had a hollow leg, eating far more than one thought humanly possible.
After gorging yourself with food you’d sit groaning, rubbing your bulging stomach. Then the desserts arrived. It’s amazing how you can always find a little extra room for dessert!
I usually helped with the dishes; the mountains of dishes that needed to be washed. Grandad judged men on their willingness to pitch in and do their share or more. I disliked doing dishes, but loved his approval and the pride he took in me.
Oh, the memories, sweet and poignant. I was a lucky kid.
God bless you all.