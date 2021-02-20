Groaning and straining under an armful of wood, I just managed to hook a finder round the door handle and stagger inside. Depositing the wood by the stove, I shrugged off my coat, removed my boots and collapsed into a chair. Ah, it felt good to sit.
This winter’s a brutal one and I feel sorry for the deer and turkeys stuck in the woods where the snow is knee deep or deeper in many areas. I’m burning wood like crazy, but you can’t beat that bone-penetrating heat a wood fire provides.
I can’t wait for trout season.
Suddenly, an unbidden memory pops up and I’m in Idaho 12 years ago. It’s October and deer season. I’ve managed to harvest a beautiful, drop-tined, mule deer buck the first morning. Life is good, but what to do the rest of the week? My guide suggests driving to the KOA campground, taking a shower and then fishing the stream there.
I look around me; wide, dry, sage flats stretch across the valley and steep mountainside hills climb steeply toward the sky on either side of this twisting canyon. If you stomp hard on the ground, a small cloud of dust explodes around your boots to drift slowly off. The bright sunshine beams down from the cloudless, bright-blue sky and I’m glad to have sunglasses and a hat on as I squint across the arid landscape. Can trout exist here in the desert?
Two hours later, I’m parked at the KOA campground and have just taken my first shower in three days. We hunters are staying in tents, sleeping on cots, eating in a cook tent and walking 100 yards to the primitive outhouse. It’s 20 degrees at night and you have to wear half your clothes to bed to stay warm in that thin-walled tent with the tiny wood stove that goes out about 2 a.m. You can talk about your television, iPods, telephones, computer, e-mail, gas stoves, electric lights and fluffy beds, but a hot shower is the authentic mark of civilization and a bonafide, blissful comfort.
Feeling much more human, reborn almost, after that steaming hot, soapy heaven, I decided it was time to go fishing. The stream was surrounded by a thick margin of willows. To my surprise there’s a healthy, rushing flow of water between them despite the dusty, arid country surrounding. I can’t help but wonder if there is anything living in those sparkling clear waters; surely they must
be too warm for trout, but sticking my fingers into the swift current I’m shocked to find they’re icy cold.
The water itself is so crystal clear it’s hard to believe. Even my four-pound test leaves a shadow on the bottom. I’m glad the spool’s filled with fluorocarbon to help camouflage my presentation. There’s little doubt the trout can spot you from a considerable distance and decide I’ll be forced to do some crawling to keep out of sight.
Where the driveway entrance to the campground crossed the creek, a large deep hole swirled. I decide to start there. Looking carefully into the eddy I could see several trout in the current. Good grief, this was October, this hole was probably the most heavily fished in the entire creek; the tourists had all summer to hit it every day and despite all this, I could still see at least seven trout. Amazing.
I sneaked to the foot of the hole and slid like an eel down the bank. In front of me, a previous fisherman’s boot tracks were still muddy on the small beach. This was the only willow-free area you could fish from, but those tracks didn’t bother me at all. Anyone standing up here, with the sun shining on him, would be in plain view of every fish in the hole, and this late in the year I was sure these fish were educated and wary of any fishermen standing in plain sight.
After waiting five minutes, I cast without any sinkers, watching my piece of nightcrawler drift through the hole. Several rainbows darted up in the eddy, hit the worm, released it instantly and returned to the depths. I managed to catch one, then sat a while thinking.
Surely there must be more fish in the deeper part of the hole, underneath the swift water shooting beneath the bridge. Perhaps the feeding fish were hidden there, while those holding in the still water were not hungry. I put on two small sinkers and cast as far up underneath the bridge as possible, leaving my line slack to get a deep drift. I tightened up just in time to feel a hit. Setting the hook my UL bent in a deep bow as the trout rocketed out of the current, turning a complete summersault in that brilliant sunlight, a halo of water droplets surrounding him. Wow, what a beautiful sight.
I couldn’t believe how hard the trout fought, and when I slid him up on the beach, I saw from the faint red slash on the bottom of his jaw that he was a rainbow, cutthroat cross. He was hard and lean and while unhooking him I quickly discovered that those tiny little teeth were longer and much sharper than the eastern trout I was used to. I had forgotten my forceps and soon my finger was slashed and bleeding from releasing trout after trout.
The next morning, I fished a reservoir below deer camp at first light. Amazingly, you could easily see 10 feet down into the water and tell a perch from a trout. The ripples from your lure hitting the water could be distinctly seen at that depth wavering across the bottom. Such clarity is hard to believe; it was more like glass than water.
I caught a dozen trout in an hour; about one in every six trout seen would hit a carefully presented fly as long as you remained hidden. The number of fish was amazing and many more rises were just too far out from shore to reach. In such clear water even the motion of your rod would spook them. Any yellow fly worked.
This was trout heaven; I believe I could have caught 100 trout a day, or more, if I had been willing to fish long enough, especially in the stream.
If you head out west, fellow hunters, remember, a fishing rod fits easily inside your gun case. You won’t regret that decision, I promise you.