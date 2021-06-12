“What’s that noise?” I asked, listening intently.
At first I thought it was an immature catbird, but there was something a little too loud, not reedy enough about the sound to convince me it was a catbird.
We drew closer to the continuous calling and peering through the leaves saw about four blue jays circling, landing and taking off around a fluffy baby jay that had fallen from its nest. The baby jay was making the funny, whining call and mom and dad and a couple relatives were encouraging it to get off the ground. We placed the little bundle of feathered fluff on the highest limb we could reach and wished it luck. The bright blue and white, crested parents had raised a real volume of sound around us, swooping and clacking their beaks, but as we left, they seemed to be saying thank you by landing close to us, cocking their heads and letting out a softer, shorter call.
Walking down a grown over trail just last week, the evening shadows were just beginning to blunt the sharp cutting edge of the hot sun. Rounding a sharp corner I was startled by a tennis ball-sized bird bursting out of the grassy ditch, the whirr of its short stubby wings almost amusing. Those little wings were beating for all they were worth, but the tiny grouse seemed to float up and away rather than streak away with any speed. Three or four other miniature grouse suddenly erupted out of the same general area, struggling up to an altitude of five or six feet and then gliding away, vanishing into the shadowed woods. Another step and the mother burst out of the grass, her strong wings making the startlingly explosive sound of wings grouse are known for. I quickly hurried on, eager to let the little family get back together.
AT SUGAT Run, a good friend almost stepped on a cute little fawn lying concealed in a small depression.
The spotted fawn leaped to its feet scaring him half to death and dashed, zigzagging through the creek bottom, its tiny white tail held up in alarm. As he watched it disappear from sight he heard the mother snort, catching a brief glimpse of her as she jumped a fallen log, stopping just out of sight to loudly snort some more and stomp her feet in an effort to divert his attention from her baby.
We in the Bradford area are very fortunate to live in a beautiful area of public forest, and summer is a great time to be afield. This year’s young birds and animals are out exploring their new world and the opportunities to closely observe them are better now than any other time of the year. Yes, it’s time to take a hike.
Hiking requires little planning. Any forested hillside harbors a plethora of life and a pair of hiking shoes, a camera and a pair of binoculars is all it takes to have an enjoyable outing. Open forest, an old road, skid trail or running brook is all you need to follow and you literally never know what may appear at any instant if you are careful and quiet.
I always wear a hat, boots, carry some water, a snack and wear natural colored clothing. Bug repellent is always wise and if you’re planning on hiking any distance off road or trail, I also strongly suggest a compass or GPS. When you leave the car, check your compass to ensure you know the direction to return.
A bird identification book is a great idea. The ability to identify, name and remember the different types of birds is an exciting pastime. Identifying and remembering each species’ different songs and calls brings them more vividly to life. I strongly recommend a small notebook. Record your activities, what you saw, where you hiked, the weather, animals, and any impressions or feelings you experience. It is fascinating to read these entries in the middle of winter, when the snow is blowing outside and to listen to the family reliving that special day. Listening to your children’s memories and recollections will bring up other points and thoughts they have from the trip. Some of them may surprise you.
IT IS important to become acclimated to the forest. You need to teach yourself and your children to slow down, stop often, look, listen and feel, to look inside and try to sense the area around them. Each valley and hill top has different trees, land features and other unique features that make it different from any other place on earth.
Electronics, music and other “noise” from the civilized world should be left in the car. Each forested area you’re in has a unique spirit about it that the seeking inquirer can become acquainted with. You can pass through, insensitive, unhearing, and unseeing or take the opportunity to commune with it and discover its wonders. By sitting quietly, observing every detail around you, reaching out with every sense you’ll discover a world you didn’t know existed.
Careful observation, turning over rocks and logs will also reveal beetles and many other insects. Again, an identification book opens another world of interest, even fascination.
Wildflowers are common and beautiful as are the butterflies and bees surrounding them. Small puddles and ponds often harbor frogs and salamanders. Later in the year you may also encounter wild strawberries,
raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, tea berries and other wild fruit. You never really know what nature may reveal to fascinate and fill you with wonder.
Nature is marvelously peaceful, restorative and educational. Taking the time to become familiar with its creatures, hear its many sounds, recognize its trees and fauna is a never ending and magical experience. So, take the time to take a hike, it will be well worth it and allow you to spend some critical time alone with your family.
Enjoy.