Now is the time of year to gather the family or friends and go berry picking.
The very warm weather of early summer, adequate sun and this year’s timely rains have produced a remarkably sweet blueberry crop, and the blackberries are starting as well.
This week I drove to Rock Run, which branches off 155 to the left just before Turtle Point, which is just before Port Allegany.
Tom Chapin owns the farm about 4-5 miles up the valley on the left and planted his first blueberry bushes over 50 years ago. In his 70’s, Tom is a great guy, friendly and loves to talk to people and see the enjoyment they get picking his berries. At $1 a pound you’ll be hard put to find cheaper or better berry picking anywhere. The patch is large, no problem with social distancing.
Blueberries are simple to pick and prepare. While you’re picking the berries, be careful to pick them clean, no leaves or berry stems. We simply bought plastic, one-quart, lidded containers, filled them with berries, snapped on the lids, stuck on a 3-inch piece of masking tape, wrote the date on the tape and popped them in the freezer.
Berries frozen in a sealed container or freezer bag keep very well, 2-3 years with no problem. Don’t wash your berries before freezing. They stick together if you do and won’t stay as fresh tasting in my opinion. An additional plus is that unwashed blueberries can be eaten right from the container, still frozen, as a great treat or snack for you or the kids.
BLACKBERRIES take more effort.
First, you have to find the areas they grow naturally. The sides of dirt roads, pipelines, clear cuts and other more open wooded areas are prime blackberry territory. They love edges and need both sun and shade to produce their best.
Blackberry bushes are liberally covered with thorns, which can make picking them a prickly experience. I always wear a pair of light gloves with the fingers and thumb cut off about an inch back from the ends. This leaves the finger tips free to grasp the berries, but protects the rest of the fingers and hands. I always wear a long-sleeved shirt and heavy pants, also for obvious reasons.
While blueberries can be picked from flat mowed paths between the bushes, sneakers are perfectly acceptable footwear. Blackberries bushes, on the other hand, grow in ditches, between fallen trees and logs, steep banks, among brush and saplings with oftentimes very uneven, slippery, rock strewn footing and it’s often impossible to see just where you’re stepping. It is a very good idea to wear 8-inch high hiking boots for ankle support.
Since you are stumbling, tripping and taking uneven steps, your berry bucket should have a handle on it. A gallon paint pail is a great container as is a smaller two-gallon plastic bucket. Larger containers get caught up on branches and can tip easily, spilling your hard earned blackberries. It probably makes more sense to use a small quart container to pick in, empting that into a larger container when it’s full.
Again, it is wise to take your time and pick the berries clean, without the stem. If you don’t, you’ll get stuck doing it when you’re home; tired, dirty and wanting a shower. It is so much easier in the long run to pick them clean as you go.
MY WIFE Jane’s blueberry/blackberry pie recipe is pretty simple, but has a secret or two.
Since she’s passed on, I’m sure she’ll be pleased if you use her recipe in memory of her.
First, use more berries than regular recipes call for. In a large bowl mix 5-6 cups of berries and one-and-a-half cups of sugar. The size and depth of your pie pan determine how many berries you use. They need to be even with the top or even rounded up some to have a thick piece of pie.
The berries shrink quite a bit. If the berries are sour, use two cups of sugar. Mix the berries thoroughly with four tablespoons of cornstarch, a ¼ cup of flour works as well or better for me, and let sit for ten minutes. Roll out your pie crust if you make your own, place in a pie pan, hit with a fork once or twice, and dump in the berries. I buy premade pie crusts myself, much simpler. Take three slices of butter, one tablespoon each, and place evenly atop the berries; sprinkle to taste with cinnamon (about half a teaspoon). Place the top crust over the berry filling and crimp the crust tightly together. Sprinkle the top of the crust with cinnamon.
Now, place the pie in the microwave set on high, and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the microwave and place in a 350-degree, preheated oven for an additional 15 minutes. This completely cooks the pie in half the time and doesn’t burn the crust.
Be sure and have foil on the bottom of your oven to catch any drippings from the pie and wax paper or paper towels in the microwave for the same reason. Fortunately, the run over usually takes place in the microwave and can be wiped off the pie dish before it hardens. Once the pie is in the oven it usually doesn’t drip. Those extra berries means a nice thick piece of pie, worth the possibility of a drip or two in my opinion.
Family activities build family unity.
Plan a trip to a blueberry farm and share a common labor. Repetitive tasks eliminate stress to a large degree as well, there’s something soothing about picking berries. Leave the cell phones in the car, mandatory I believe, and share time and talk together. Much more can be gained from this activity than just berries and a fantastic dessert.