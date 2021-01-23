I was leaning on the shovel and breathing hard.
The 20-yard, steep driveway had me puffing. It seems I don’t have a lot of gas in the tank on occasion, so I simply shoveled a few times, rested a bit, then shoveled some more. I kept reminding myself this was cheaper than a gym membership and just as healthy. When the driveway was finished, there was still the parking spaces, stairs and run to the wood pile to clear.
I’d eaten far too much of Sally Claypool’s delicious peanut butter dessert the previous evening and hadn’t eaten breakfast because of this. A good, hard workout would burn up a lot of the nasties in my system and help the old liver clean itself out a little.
By the time I was finished and had carried in some wood I was ready to sit down and eat some lunch. But, I felt great, the workout had me feeling much better.
Good friend Steve Colley had called the previous evening and said he’d heard from a friend of a small pond that held some hungry brook trout. He was going crazy staying inside and thought we might venture forth into the elements, drill a few holes and escape the cabin fever that’s struck so many of us during these trying times. Sounded good to me, anything to get out of the house.
Since it appeared the trout ran on the small side, seven to 10 inches, we decided to forgo tip-ups and simply jig for them. I didn’t have a tiny, ice jigging rod so ran to the nearest Wal-Mart and found they had a selection of kid’s rods for about $10. I liked the reel and drag on the Shakespeare Pitchin Stik best and thought the greenish-looking 6-pound test line was cool as well. Next, a container of night crawlers and I were ready to go for a most economical investment in my mental health. I’ve always considered fishing therapeutic.
The thermometer hovered at the 32-degree mark, but the wind was blowing and gusty. Out on the ice there’s no shelter from that wind, so you have to dress warmly. I put on lined pants, heavy socks, my insulated bibs, a very thick, hooded vest and my heavy hunting coat. That should do it.
When we arrived at the lake a huge gust of wind whistled overhead, whipping the snow off the tree branches creating a virtual white out. You couldn’t see 20 feet, but in a moment or two the air cleared. Not much of a greeting I must say.
I grabbed my bucket with seat, hand towel, knife, rod, small tackle box and the nightcrawlers. I like going light. There were several abandoned holes already drilled, so we cleared off the skim ice and started fishing.
I tied on a Trout Magnet with a white body and attached a small piece of crawler to the hook. Trout will hit just the jig itself, but the worm gives it smell and flavor and that often makes the difference between just a light hit and actually hooking the fish.
As I stood in the wind with half frozen fingers tying on the jig I wondered why I hadn’t done this at home where it was warm and my fingers worked as they should. Seems some people never learn.
With the tiny pieces of ice floating in the hole catching on the fairly stiff 6-pound test line, I had to pinch on a small BB shot sinker to get my offering to sink quickly and keep the line taunt. Trying to get hold of a small split shot in the tiny plastic compartment of the mini-tackle box with half frozen fingers was a real challenge, but finally I had got hold of one and crimped in place. Again, why didn’t I do that at home?
Finally, I watched the line sinking downward rapidly. I guessed there was about 10 feet of line out. I reeled my bait up 12 inches or so and twitched the rod tip occasionally. Suddenly, I thought I detected a weight, the rod tip dipped and I set the hook. Nothing.
Darn it, I was too slow in reacting. After I missed four or five more hits I was getting pretty hot, despite the cold wind. I reeled in, put on another particle of crawler and dropped to the bottom once again. When I went to reel up I felt a fish and missed again. Good grief.
The exceedingly short, very flexible rod and my slow reactions were not working out very well. I needed to concentrate. So, I kept the rod tip just a few inches above the water and watched the line like a hawk. As I stared fiercely at the line I saw it take a slight slant to one side and my rod tip just barely bent. I snapped the rod skyward, extending my arm all the way above my head and reeled down quickly. By heavens, I had a trout on.
I fought the little beggar in and soon a 9-inch brook trout was flopping on the ice. I was thrilled, finally I’d hooked one. Steve came over for a bit of nightcrawler and soon we both were catching trout. They were all small, we threw several back hoping for a larger one, but none hit.
The ice was covered in a watery slush which kept the trout alive and easy to release later. After an hour we had had enough fun and, since the light was fading, decided to head home. My fingers felt fine ‘til they started to warm up, then ached badly for 15 minutes before finally returning to normal.
The blast of wood stove heat when I opened the door to my house felt heavenly. Who thought coming home would feel so good when just a few hours earlier I couldn’t wait to get out?